The Professional Fighters League is officially kicking off its 2026 U.S. campaign with a major stop in Pennsylvania, as PFL Pittsburgh takes over the UPMC Events Center on Saturday, March 28. Headlining the event is a high-stakes middleweight showdown between former world champion Johnny “Pressure” Eblen (16-1) and surging newcomer Bryan “The Butcher” Battle (12-2, 1 NC).

Eblen, looking to rebound after a dramatic title-fight loss in Cape Town, returns with a renewed sense of determination to reassert his dominance atop the middleweight division. The ex-Bellator champion carved out a 16-fight undefeated streak with a relentless pressure style and elite wrestling ability. Now, in his PFL main event debut, he’ll aim to remind the MMA world exactly why he’s still one of the best 185-pounders on the planet.

HOLY SHIT. Costello van Steenis chokes Johnny Eblen OUT COLD with 10 seconds left in the fight. And NEW #PFLCapeTown pic.twitter.com/QiFBIauCD9 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) July 19, 2025

Across the cage stands Bryan Battle, one of 2025’s most talked-about signings. The former Ultimate Fighter winner comes to the PFL riding back-to-back first-round finishes and brimming with confidence. Having compiled a 10–2 record that included nine UFC bouts, Battle’s dynamic striking and finishing instinct make him a dangerous debutant capable of pulling off a major upset in his first league appearance.

Adding even more excitement for the Steel City crowd, the co-main event features Pittsburgh’s own Dalton “Hercules” Rosta (11-2) facing former PFL champion Impa “Tshilobo” Kasanganay (19-6). It’s a stylistic clash of two South Florida powerhouses—American Top Team versus Kill Cliff—each looking to make a statement as PFL’s middleweight season heats up. Rosta, fresh off a trip to the 2025 PFL Finals, will fight in front of his hometown fans for the first time, while Kasanganay aims to reestablish himself as one of the league’s elite.