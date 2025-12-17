There are a lot of aspects to mixed martial artists. Wrestling, grappling, takedown defense, and calf kicks are all significant parts of MMA. However, it is the knockouts that are nearly every UFC fan's favorite part of the sport.

While some fans have been upset with how important and frequent the ground game was used in 2025, there were still plenty of highlight knockouts this year. Punches, kicks, and elbows were all on display. So, a year after Max Holloway's knockout of Justin Gaethje, which was arguably the greatest KO in UFC history, which KOs stood above the rest in 2025?

5. Cesar Almeida vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan, UFC Fight Night Jan. 11

Cesar Almeida's knockout of Abdul Razak Alhassan set the precedent for what UFC was going to be in 2025. During the first UFC card of the year, Almeida was getting battered by Razak Alhassan. The Brazilian was getting decimated in ground and pound, and then Razak Alhassan was throwing haymakers in the standup.

Almeida showed resilience and perseverance, and when Razak Alhassan gave him a slight opening, Almeida countered with a right-left combination, the latter punch of which knocked his opponent out. Almeida's finishing blow was perfectly timed, and it resulted in not just one of the best knockouts of the year, but arguably the best comeback of the year.

4. Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira, UFC 317

Ilia Topuria was just the fifth Featherweight Champion in UFC history. He vacated the 145-pound title to contend for double champion status against Charles Oliveira at UFC 317. In that championship bout, Topuria proved to the world that he is one of the best fighters in the world with a knockout victory.

After much of the first round was spent on the ground, Topuria and Oliveira stood up at the three-minute mark. Oliveira is one of the best fighters in UFC history, and he is even the all-time leader in finishes and submissions. Topuria showed the levels to his game once in the standup, though.

El Matador broke Oliveira's guard with a left-right-left combination that turned Oliveira's lights off. Topuria predicted a first-round knockout, and he delivered, furthering the comparisons between him and Mystic Mac Conor McGregor in the process.

3. Carlos Prates vs. Geoff Neal, UFC 319

Carlos Prates became a fan favorite in 2025. He has an entertaining, strike-heavy style. He is also known for unconventional habits for a premier athlete, such as cigarette use and drinking alcohol after victories. Prates' lone UFC loss came against Ian Machado Garry. In order to keep the hype train alive, Prates needed a big performance at UFC 319 against Geoff Neal.

Neal is oftentimes viewed as the boogeyman/gatekeeper of the 170-pound division. He has hands of steel and was a legitimate test for Prates. The Brazilian nicknamed “The Nightmare” made easy work of Neal, though. He used his long range to snipe Neal throughout the entire duration of the first round, including by throwing some violent elbows.

With just one second before the buzzer sounded, Prates threw the most vicious elbow of them all. He went for a spinning back elbow that connected with the side of Neal's head. Neal went down, the buzzer sounded, and Prates got his hand raised.

2. Lerone Murphy vs. Aaron Pico, UFC 319

Exactly one fight after Prates' highlight reel knockout via spinning back elbow, Lerone Murphy got in on the action with a jaw-dropping KO in the same fashion. MMA in 2025 proved that fighters are vulnerable to the spinning back elbow. It is a tough move to parry or evade; it comes with tons of speed and power, and the elbow itself is a particularly hard and pointy part of the body.

Murphy was tasked with taking on Aaron Pico, a former Bellator legend who was expected to make waves in his UFC debut. Not only was Murphy tasked with proving the UFC was by far MMA's superior promotion, but he also needed to break the label of being boring. Murphy is undefeated, as he is now 17-0-1, but he hasn't been given a title shot because some have viewed his style as unentertaining.

Murphy certainly proved the doubters wrong. The featherweight, who is now a contender worthy of a title shot, noticed that Pico was fighting in close quarters. When Pico bum rushed in late in the first round, Murphy threw the spinning back elbow that immediately sent Pico crumbling to the canvas.

1. Mauricio Ruffy vs. King Green, UFC 313

While they didn't finish as strongly, the Fighting Nerds got off to a strong start to 2025. Prates and Jean Silva had standout moments this year, and Caio Borralho came into the year with momentum. Mauricio Ruffy helped garner the Fighting Nerds some additional publicity with his knockout at UFC 313.

Paired up against King Green, Ruffy caught his opponent with his hands down, so he sent a spinning wheel kick to Green's head. It was one of the most violent knockouts in recent memory, and certainly a highly skilled maneuver worthy of the highlight tape.

Ruffy's knockout encompassed everything that a great KO kick should. It was fast, powerful, and accurate; an all-around thing of beauty.