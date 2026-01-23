In a surprising turn, Donn Davis announced that he is stepping down as Chairman of the Professional Fighters League (PFL), marking the end of an era for one of MMA’s most ambitious ventures. Davis, who founded the company eight years ago, leaves behind a promotion that evolved from an underdog startup into the second-largest MMA organization in the world.

In his farewell message to the PFL community, Davis reflected on his journey from concept to global contender. His note carried both pride and closure — pride in what the PFL has built, and closure in passing the torch as the league enters its next chapter. “We started with nothing — except universal skepticism,” Davis wrote. “Against all odds we succeeded. Now PFL is the clear #2 MMA company worldwide and the only other premium product.”

Under Davis’ leadership, PFL distinguished itself through innovation — particularly its league-based format, analytics-driven matchmaking, and fighter-centric approach. What began as a bold experiment now spans 24 live events annually across four continents, with distribution in 190 countries and 20 major media partners. The organization’s fighter roster includes 80 of the top 300 globally ranked competitors, including recent crossovers like Kayla Harrison, Francis Ngannou, and Jake Paul’s Super Fight division.

Davis also helped shepherd PFL’s acquisition of Bellator MMA in 2023, further consolidating the company’s roster depth and competitive positioning against the UFC. The merger symbolized a defining moment for the league’s evolution — a sign that its audacious long-term vision could truly rival MMA’s industry giant.

While Davis did not disclose specific reasons for his resignation or name his successor, his statement emphasized continued optimism for PFL’s trajectory. “PFL changed the great sport of MMA for the better — meaningful innovations, unique global expansion, fighter empowerment,” he wrote.

As PFL looks toward 2026 and beyond — with expanded partnerships, an increasingly international presence, and growing mainstream recognition — Donn Davis’ imprint on the organization, and on MMA as a whole, remains undeniable. He fought to build something lasting. And now, with PFL’s foundation firmly in place, the fight to sustain and elevate that legacy begins anew.