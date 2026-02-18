After a gap of almost a decade, UFC Hall of Famer and former WWE women's champion Ronda Rousey is all set to make her MMA return. On Saturday, May. 16, 2026, in Los Angeles’ Intuit Dome, Rousey is set to clash against Gina Carano. Promoted by Jake Paul's MVP (Most Valuable Promotions), the fight will be available for fans to stream on Netflix.

Shortly after the match was made official and publicly shared on social media, several WWE talents and UFC fighters reached out to Rousey and celebrated her return. Former WWE star Sonya Deville, now known as Daria Rae in TNA, commented several fire emojis hyping Rousey's return. While UFC's Julianna Peña also shared a few emojis to hype up the comeback. UFC legend Frank Mir shared a few folded hands emojis. Jake Paul also chimed in and claimed the upcoming bout to be a “dream match.”

WWE's Cathey Kelly wrote, “wow!!!!!” followed by Charlotte Flair, who commented, “Let’s go, woman.” Rousey's close friend Nattie (also known as Natalya) wrote, “Let’s go!!!!!” However, it was Rousey's former rival, Liv Morgan, who dropped an NSFW yet humorous comment, “[b***h].”

Later, Rousey herself shared a post on social media talking about her much-awaited MMA return. “Been waiting so long to announce this: Me and [Gina Carano] are gonna throw down in the biggest super fight in women’s combat sport history! And we’re partnering with the fighter-first promotion. [Most Valuable Promotions] as well as the baddest streamer on the planet [Netflix]! This is for all MMA fans past, present and future. More to come… much more ;)”

Dana White once turned down a Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano fight

Recently, Rousey had also opened up about how UFC President Dana White had once rejected her proposal of fighting Carano. “I reached out to Dana [White] and asked if he would be interested in it. It didn’t exactly work out with the UFC, but it led us to here today,” she said. “It took a long time to get us here. We fought for this. We fought to fight each other. There were a lot of obstacles along the way.”