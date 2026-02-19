In the next few months, Ronda Rousey is set to make her decade-long return to MMA, while her comeback opponent, Gina Carano, will don her fighting gloves inside a professional setup after a gap of almost 17 years.

Promoted by Jake Paul's MVP and scheduled to be live-streamed on Netflix from Los Angeles’ Intuit Dome on May. 16, 2026. However, ahead of her show, Rousey and Carano are required to undergo medical and neurological testing. These tests are expected to be more extensive than athletes normally undergo.

Also, according to California State Athletic Commission executive director Andy Foster's statement to ESPN, Rousey will have to undergo concussion battery testing. Rousey's concussion concerns emerged after she had spoken up about it while promoting her memoir, Our Fight, a few years ago. Rousey noted that she had a long history of concussions dating back to her time in judo, a sport for which she even won a bronze medal in the 2008 Olympics. She further revealed hiding her concussion issues from the UFC.

Carano will also need further testing due to her age and extended period of inactivity. Following the Association of Ringside Physicians' recommendations, the California commission regulates fighters over 40 with a comprehensive medical evaluation. This includes imaging of the brain (MRA and MRI), cardiac tests (EKG and exercise stress echocardiogram), neurocognitive and blood work assessments, a metabolic panel, and an ophthalmologic eye exam.

Carano, 41, boasts an MMA record of 7-1; 3 KOs, 1 submission, while Rousey will enter the fight boasting a 12-2 record before losing her final two fights against Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes.