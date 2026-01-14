The Professional Fighters League is bringing championship-level action to Spain for the first time, and the promotion has already stacked the card with compelling matchups ahead of Friday, March 20 at Madrid's iconic Palacio Vistalegre.

The headline attraction features a middleweight world title rematch between Costello “The Spaniard” van Steenis and Fabian Edwards—a bout that carries significant implications for the 185-pound division. Van Steenis will look to defend his crown against Edwards, who represents a dangerous challenger seeking redemption. The moniker “The Spaniard” suggests van Steenis may have local ties, adding potential narrative weight to the main event in the heart of Spain.

Confirmed Fights for PFL Madrid – Friday, March 20 at Palacio Vistalegre

Costello van Steenis vs. Fabian Edwards (Middleweight World Title Rematch)

AJ McKee vs. Adam Borics

Alexander Shabliy vs. Acoidan Duque

Linton Vassell vs. Denis Goltsov

Beyond the title fight, the PFL has curated a card designed to showcase diverse fighting styles and rising talent. AJ McKee, one of the promotion's most explosive strikers, faces Adam Borics in what promises to be an action-packed encounter. McKee's recent performances have positioned him as a must-watch competitor, and this bout offers another opportunity to demonstrate why he remains a key figure in the PFL's lightweight landscape.

The undercard features Alexander Shabliy taking on Acoidan Duque, and Linton Vassell squaring off against Denis Goltsov—matchups that round out a well-constructed fight night.

With six fights already announced and tickets now on sale, the PFL Madrid event signals the promotion's expansion into European markets and its commitment to cultivating international fanbases. The Palacio Vistalegre has hosted legendary sporting events, making it an appropriate venue for the PFL's Spanish debut.

For fight fans in Madrid and across Europe, this represents a rare opportunity to witness world-class mixed martial arts at a premium venue. As the card continues to develop, expect additional fighter announcements and storyline developments leading up to March 20. The question isn't whether this event will deliver—it's who else the PFL will add to cement this as a must-watch night in combat sports.