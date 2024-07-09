The WWE's 2024 Money in the Bank went down on July 6, 2024, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Drew McIntyre and Tiffany Stratton won the men's and women's ladder matches, while CM Punk once again screwed over the former. Seth “Freakin” Rollins also failed in his clash with World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest. And the Bloodline stood tall over Cody Rhodes.

But was it a good event? How did it set up SummerSlam? We explore below.

The men's and Money in the Bank ladder match

Result: Drew McIntyre defeated Jey Uso, Carmelo Hayes, Andrade, Chad Gable, and LA Knight

In a surprising move, McIntyre fulfilled his promise and won the 2024 men's Money in the Bank ladder match. He also cashed in on the same night as he declared he would (more on that later).

The men's ladder match featured great spots. Andrade and Carmelo Hayes both showed out — it looked like Hayes genuinely hit his head on the ladder before taking a sunset flip powerbomb onto another — and even Chad Gable got his moment when he German suplexed a ladder.

Sentimental favorites Jey Uso and LA Knight both failed to win. The “Yeet” vs. “Yeah” chants are something the WWE would be foolish not to revisit down the line.

The biggest surprise, though, was that there was no interference. WWE fans, myself included, figured that the Wyatt Sicks would attack Gable and that Logan Paul would cost LA Knight. In the end, McIntyre was in the right spot at the right time after taking out Uso with a ladder to the face.

If anything, the match felt short. Perhaps the WWE was trying to keep Money in the Bank moving as the Bloodline match later would take up a large chunk of the three-hour runtime.

Grade: B-

The women outdid the men

Result: Tiffany Stratton defeated Naomi, Chelsea Green, Iyo Sky, Lra Valkyria, and Zoey Stark

Similarly to the men's match, the 2024 women's Money in the Bank ladder match lasted just over 16 minutes. Still, the women involved made the most of their time.

And to be honest, they outdid the men. Valkyria, Green, and Sky all took nasty bumps at one point or another. Green's fall from the sky to end the match caused me to cringe.

By the time it ended, all six women looked beat up. Hopefully, they are all okay. The way Stratton and Valkyria held their bodies indicated that they were truly hurt and not just selling the injuries. Time will tell if that is the case.

Ultimately, it made sense to give Stratton the win. She is the future, though the WWE writers must be aware of online chatter. Green was heavily teased to pull off an upset several times throughout. Maybe next year.

Grade: A

It's not Bron Breakker's moment (yet)

Result: Sami Zayn (c) defeated Bron Breakker to retain the Intercontinental Championship

Bron Breakker was the overwhelming favorite heading into his Intercontinental Championship match against Sami Zayn. However, Zayn, the ultimate underdog, pulled out the win.

Early on, Breakker was physically dominating the match. It felt like at any moment, it could turn into Brock Lesnar's decimation of John Cena at SummerSlam in 2014.

Somehow, Zayn was able to defeat Breakker with one Helluva Kick. While I have no problem with Zayn retaining, it was surprising how quickly it was over.

Eventually, Breakker will win the Intercontinental Championship. It feels like a rematch is guaranteed for SummerSlam or sometime soon when he will get his moment. He is the future, and the WWE is clearly going to push him to the moon.

Grade: C+

Damian Priest vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins (with a CM Punk cameo)

Result: Damian Priest defeated Seth “Freakin” Rollins and Drew McIntyre to retain the World Heavyweight Championship

It was surreal to see Rollins back so soon after WrestleMania XL. Part of me did not believe he would actually compete. But from the opening bell, Rollins had a chip on his shoulder and was flying around the ring like his 2015 self.

The two were having a great match. Everyone will point to the botch after the Falcon Arrow sequence, during which Rollins went for a pin. Priest looked dazed and did not kick out but the referee stopped at two.

It was a puzzling botch — perhaps the production crew was late on McIntyre's cue or Priest forgot to kick out. Either way, it led to McIntyre cashing in his Money in the Bank contract, leading to a triple threat match.

The result at that point was far too obvious. CM Punk attacked McIntyre, resulting in him losing. This also cost Rollins another chance at the title until Priest drops it.

While this furthered the storyline between Punk and McIntyre, it also added Rollins to the fold, it was deflating to watch. The match was fine, but blowing the Money in the Bank briefcase on the same night in this fashion was disappointing. Once McIntyre won the briefcase, it was clear that CM Punk was going to cost him.

I don't know if it is the predictability of it all or the fact that a younger face could have used the briefcase that makes it more disappointing. Uso, LA Knight, and even Chad Gable are all red-hot at the moment. Instead, McIntyre — who has won a Royal Rumble, main evented WrestleMania, etc. — got the honor only to waste it hours later.

Grade: B-

The main event

Result: The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, and Tama Tonga) defeated Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens

While not as exciting as the match between the Bloodline and Kevin Owens and Randy Orton at Backlash, the 3-on-3 match was pretty good.

Most of the match was Owens getting beaten up. But the match shifted gears when Orton hit his signature hanging DDT on Jacob Fatu, only for the latest Bloodline member to no-sell it. It was a bone-chilling moment as Fatu adds a layer of intensity that this iteration of the Bloodline so desperately needs.

The second he takes over towards the end of the match solidifies that this Bloodline has a future. A delusional Solo Sikoa is bound to be put in his place once Roman Reigns comes back.

It was a little surprising that Jimmy Uso did not make his return at the 2024 WWE Money in the Bank. While he is all but guaranteed to come back before SummerSlam, Roman Reigns not making his return points at that coming at SummerSlam. It is going to be a big couple of weeks for the Bloodline.

Grade: A-

Overall thoughts

WWE's 2024 Money in the Bank event was a fun watch, and it effectively set up new stars like Solo Sikoa and Tiffany Stratton while also highlighting under-utilized talents such as Andrade and Chelsea Green.

The biggest complaints come with some of the booking decisions. McIntyre's win and subsequent failed cash-in attempt put a damper on the night. As did Zayn winning with one Helluva Kick.

There were also a few botches. Those are bound to happen in ladder matches, as they are as high-risk as they come, but the Priest-Rollins one was so awkward. Even Rollins acknowledging it on the RAW after Money in the Bank hardly helped.

Final grade: B-