Published November 14, 2022

By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

The Phoenix Suns have been without Chris Paul for the past two games and they might be without him for a little while longer. According to Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic, Suns head coach Monty Williams is not going to rush Paul back into the lineup.

“As much as he wants to get out there, we’re not going to push it in any regard, Williams said. “We just have to wait and see. Unless he’s 150 percent, we’re not going to put him on the floor.”

Paul suffered a left heel injury last Monday against the Philadelphia 76ers. He was attempting to come off a screen and came up hobbling after the play. He is officially listed as questionable for the Suns’ game this coming Monday against the Miami Heat. In Paul’s absence, the Suns have gone 1-1 with a win against the Minnesota Timberwolves and a loss against the Orlando Magic.

On the season, Chris Paul is averaging 9.5 points per game, 4.5 rebounds and 9.4 assists albeit shooting career-lows of 36.8 percent shooting from the field and 27.3 percent shooting from three-point range. Even so, Paul remains one of the top point guards in the NBA and he’s been named to the All-Star team for the past three seasons.

Overall, the Suns have gotten off to a good start at 8-4 and they currently sit in fourth place in the Western Conference standings. They will need Paul back, however, if they hope to recapture the momentum they had when they made to the NBA Finals in 2021. At his age though, it’s a given that Monty Williams won’t rush him back too soon.