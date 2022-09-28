League of Legends: More Spirit Blossoms in 2022

On top of the other Spirit Blossom skins, five more are being released to expand this skin universe. Spirit Blossom Sett, Soraka, Syndra, Tristana, and Yorick are hitting the Rift soon.

Spirit Blossom Sett

1820 RP

“Some guide the dead down the path; others tempt them from it. Another still has no allegiances, as his spirit lies in conflict with itself. Born from Kanmei and Akana, Sett lived harmoniously until, abandoned by his father, he sought retribution. Now he can only catch whispers of salvation as he spends his days challenging slain warriors, testing their worth.”

Spirit Blossom Sett features his two Spirit Badgers, one on each side. Sett himself remains shirtless, wearing a necklace made from large purple beads. On his waist, he carries a wooden badger mask, and a belt made from similar purple beads as his necklace. He retains some of his vastayan appearance and lineage, as he seems to have pointy ears on the top of his head.

Spirit Blossom Sett’s most noticeable feature in-game is his platinum hair, followed by his blue and red shoulders. As a Legendary skin, Spirit Blossom Sett has many little features as outlined by Senior VFX Artist Kevin “Riot Sirhaian” Leroy in this thread.

When normal attacking, he uses his hands, but when his attacks are empowered by Q, the badgers envelop his hands for a more… spiritual punch. W also changes depending on how much Grit he has upon casting – when he has low grit, a pink forceful wave is emitted, but with high Grit a huge dark fist will instead meet his enemies. E is short and simple, two spiritual hands come from each side to push enemies towards Sett. As for his R, as expounded on by Riot Sirhaian, it will result in a regular crater when a squishy target is ulted, but will leave a small rift into the spiritual world if he slams a tankier one instead.

Spirit Blossom Sett will also feature an all-new voiceover as a Legendary skin.

Spirit Blossom Soraka

1350 RP

“In a secluded corner of the Akana forest, Soraka weeps for those she’s lost. Each life cut short she longed to save, but for as many that welcome her as a savior, there are others who see her power as a merciless cruelty. To the Spirit of Pity, death is never a blessing.”

Spirit Blossom Soraka is reminiscent of the Soraka of old with the purple-tinged skin. She also has long elf ears and a glowing purple horn. Due to her muted colors, it’s hard to focus on her form and instead your gaze is stolen by her horn, the tip of her scepter, and the bright flower in the corner.

In-game, though, Soraka becomes much brighter, and her blue hair steals the show. Apart from the consistent Spirit Blossom themes of mist and a dark purple palette, Spirit Blossom Soraka also features butterflies as additional particles.

Allies with low enough HP to grant Soraka a speed boost will have a huge gold crescent mark on top of their head with a blue glow in the middle. Her “bananas” are now blue crescents that explode into mist on-hit. The Q marker is purple, and the ability itself spawns a flower in the middle of the effective range. There’s little room for particles for her W, and it just takes the form a green mist spiraling around the healed ally. For the effect on Q and while being shared via W, butterflies fly around Soraka or her ally. E is very much alike to base Soraka, except it loses its stars and now looks like a purple pool instead. Rooted enemies are encased in a similarly hued mist. The ultimate causes a cyan pillar to appear on the healed units, and a flower blooms atop their head.

Spirit Blossom Syndra

1350 RP

“Children hear stories of the savior of lost souls, the ever-reclusive Spirit of Freedom. One such speaks of a tree that wrapped its roots around a wandering wisp. The wisp struggled alone– until Syndra ripped off the bindings that held it tight, as she would do for all creatures, lest they be lost forever.”

Freedom is an apt keyword for Spirit Blossom Syndra’s splash art. In it, she is depicted to be mid-dance without a care in the world – closed eyes, her butterfly-laden orbs around her. Fans were quick to liken her to a certain character with ice powers from a certain open-world RPG due to her accessories, hair color, and palette in general. One striking difference is her horns, though.

Spirit Blossom Syndra lets go of the dark purple of Spirit Blossom, which might be because of the fact that this is already the color of her base skin. Note also that this skin spotlight was made post-Syndra midscope update.

Her spheres have the butterflies in them, like in her splash art. Enemies which she could earn stacks from are covered in a blue mist flowing towards Syndra. Most of the effects in her abilities have bright blue and pink hues, combined with little shiny particles.

Spirit Blossom Tristana

1350 RP

“For those that seek glory on the battlefield, to those that look to the spirits for a bountiful harvest, Tristana greets all with a toothy grin. The Spirit of Chance has no favorites, no obligations or motives. She simply delights in the chaos, the fear in men’s eyes at the roll of the dice.”

Tristana has exchanged her trusty cannon for a gourd-shaped jar which holds her Spirit inside of hit. Some of the other notable details are the white wisps in the corners as well as the dark mask she wears on the side of her head, right under her huge furry ears.

The wisps make a reappearance in her recall animation, which is a cute little detail. Spirit Blossom Tristana’s normal attacks are pink, and similarly colored flames are emitted from her gourd cannon when Q is active. The W jump follows the dark purple theme of this Spirit Blossom wave, and the bomb from E starts as a purple cat mask, too. When at max stacks, the bomb instead glows blue and purple, reminiscent of K/DA Akali. Tristana seems to fire off a spirit when she ults, as this is the only white projectile on this skin.

Spirit Blossom Yorick

1350 RP

“The grove he called home burnt to ashes before his very eyes. While another retreated into solitude, Yorick allowed the rage to consume him. The flowers and trees that bloom in the Spirit of Ruin’s wake are haunting, the gardeners that tend to them howling creatures of the night.”

Spirit Blossom Yorick looks sinister, with purple glows on his eyes, horns, right hand, and shovel. His Mist Walkers are visible in the bottom right part of the splash art, while the Maiden of the Mist can be seen on the left side, busy sucking off the life of something off-screen.

In-game, Spirit Blossom Yorick appears a lot brighter, with her white beard and dark misty cap now more visible. Summonable Spirit Walkers appear as pink hands, and when summoned they look kinda like mini-Bel’Veths. The gold marking on their backs with a pink glow in the middle resembles Yorick’s own. The cage from W is composed of white heads with open mouths, with colors similar to Meowrick’s. Enemies marked by E gain a flower stencil over their character. The Maiden has long, white hair, while the tether is purple colored.

Spirit Blossom Sett, Spirit Blossom Soraka, Spirit Blossom Syndra, Spirit Blossom Tristana, and Spirit Blossom Yorick are expected to release on League of Legends Patch 12.19. According to the patch schedule released at the beginning of this year, this patch can be expected on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

For more League of Legends news, check out our newsroom here.