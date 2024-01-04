Morris Chestnut, Watson...

CBS is returning to the Sherlock universe with the upcoming Morris Chestnut-led Watson, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

CBS, a Paramount Global network, has ordered a greenlight for Watson, a medical drama centered on Dr. John Watson a year after his friend and partner Sherlock Holmes' death. Morris Chestnut will play the eponymous doctor, as well as executive producer the series which went into development in 2023.

Again, Watson

CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach said, “We are thrilled to feature such a beloved character from the world of Sherlock Holmes at the center of this series and have it brought to life by Morris Chestnut in a fresh and unexpected take on the immortal doctor.”

“Craig Sweeny's bold new vision for the complex Dr. Watson deftly interweaves rich character storytelling with edge-of-your-seat medical mysteries,” she continued.

Sweeny executive produced CBS' Sherlock-based drama, Elementary, which ran from 2012 to 2019, starring Jonny Lee Miller as Sherlock and Lucy Liu as Watson. Elementary ran for seven seasons and 154 episodes. Natalie Dormer also joined the cast as the female version of Moriarty as Jamie Moriarty.

For this Watson, Sweeny will serve as showrunner and also wrote the pilot episode. He will EP alongside Chestnut, Shäron Moalem, Aaron Kaplan and Brian Morewitz. Larry Teng will also executive produce and direct the series' first episode.

CBS describes Watson as a medical drama where Watson returns to his career as a doctor. This time, he becomes the head of a clinic focusing on treatments for rare disorders. The series will also feature Sherlock's archenemy Moriarty. The show's logline states that it is a “modern version of one of history's greatest detectives as he turns his attention from solving crimes to solving medical mysteries.”

Watson is set to premiere for the 2024-2025 broadcast season. CBS set the script in development in January 2023, part of the year's development model, when the station opened up writers rooms for Watson and the NAACP-backed The Pact, which is yet to receive updates.

Chestnut's Watson is the third show CBS has committed to for the year's broadcast season. It joins Matlock and comedy show Poppa's House. Matlock and multicamera Poppa's House in development during last year's pilot season. Both shows were pushed for the following season due to delays caused by the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.