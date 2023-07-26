The passing of 90s pop star Sinead O'Connor has sent tributes pouring in on social media across the musical landscape. Her wide range of influences and styles clearly affected her peers, who were quick to take to Twitter with heartfelt condolences.

“This is such a tragedy. What a loss,” said singer Melissa Etheridge. “She was haunted all her life. What a talent. I remember my first Grammy show meeting this small shy Irish girl. #Sinead #RIPSinead,” she continued.

Ice T said, “Respect to Sinead….. She stood for something… Unlike most people…. Rest Easy..”

Many posts allude to the tragic backlash O'Connor endured after she protested the Catholic Church's abuses of children live on air on Saturday Night Live in 1992 — when she gained notoriety for tearing up a picture of Pope John Paul II for the world to see. This was ten years before the Catholic Church sexual abuse scandal truly came to light. O'Connor's bold stance has been vindicated in a sense since then, though she still endured much vitriol.

The seminal 90s band Garbage posted a message of enduring support on Instagram with the words, “I’m heartbroken . This disgusting world broke her and kept on breaking her. Godspeed dear fragile dove. Thank you for all the beauty and all the wise teachings you offered up to us. I wish you nothing but peace and I will love you for all of time. 🖤”

Singer Bethany Cosentino tweeted, “respect and love to sinead o'connor forever and ever. a true definition of the word icon.”

Fellow recording artist Jason Isbell weighed in with the message, “I hope there's peace for Sinéad at last” and shared lyrics from “This Is A Rebel Song” by No Use For A Name (no doubt a reference to O'Connor's rebellious streak).

The Canadian indie pop/rock band Stars also referenced her punk rock attitude with the words: “Sinead O'Connor was a brilliant artist, and a true punk. Listen to her amazing records and remember how she spoke truth to power, and then do the same, in her name.”

O'Connor had many fans outside of the music space as well, as comedian Rob Delaney also took to Twitter to share his remembrances: “I saw Sinéad live many times. First time when I was 12. With my sister, with my mom. My wife and I listened to her all the time. My son Henry listened to her & I think about him when I listen to her now. I was so sad when her son died. I love her she is my hero in art & honesty.”

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis added a touching personal anecdote on Instagram: “I once heard Sìnead sing acappella in an empty chapel in Ireland. It was under construction at the private home of our host. It was one of the most beautiful things I've ever heard in my life. We then went together to see Eminem at a festival. I loved her. Her music. Her life. She was a victim of child abuse and a huge change agent for unfair and unjust draconian laws that she helped change in Ireland. She was a warrior. She was a rebel. She ripped up a photograph that was on her mother's wall because of the hypocrisy of the abusive life she was raised in under the banner of the church. This is so sad. Watch the NOTHING COMPARES documentary. Brilliant. Heartbreaking. Rest well. Rest in power. Rest in peace.”

Patton Oswald shared a picture of O'Connor tearing up the Pope John Paul II photo live on air with the caption, “Burned her career and life to the ground with one of the most Christian, punk, AND moral actions all in the same, blazing moment. Nothing compares. #RIPSinead.”

Other celebrities such as Dan Levy, Sam Smith, Busy Philipps and more continue to post remembrances as the day goes on. Sinead O'Connor left an indelible mark on the music industry and beyond.