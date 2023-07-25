Comedian Rob Delaney had some interesting thoughts on the topic of AI amid the SAG-AFTRA strike.

One of the main points of contention with the SAG-AFTRA strike is actors seeking protection against their likenesses being used without compensation.

Speaking to The Intercept, Delaney said, “So $900k/yr per soldier in their godless AI army when that amount of earnings could qualify 35 actors and their families for SAG-AFTRA health insurance is just ghoulish.”

He continued, “Having been poor and rich in this business, I can assure you there's enough money to go around; it's just about priorities.”

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In conclusion, Delaney said, “AI isn't bad, it's just that the works (me) need to own and control the means of production! My melodious voice? My broad shoulders and dancer's undulating buttocks? I decide how those are used! Not a board of VC angel investor scumbags meeting in a Sun Valley conference room between niacin IV cocktails or whatever they do.”

Rob Delaney is a comedian known for his starring role in Catastrophe — he also co-wrote the series. He has had a comedy special taped for Netflix and has dipped his toe into the world of acting. One of his first major roles was in Deadpool 2 as Peter — one of the X-Force members. He will return in the forthcoming threequel. More recently, Delaney was seen in Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One and will appear in Argylle by the director of the Kingsman films Matthew Vaughn. His recent comments about AI are ironic since he also starred in an episode of Black Mirror with Salma Hayek that was about an actress fighting a studio over the rights to use her scanned likeness against her will.