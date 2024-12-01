Naomi Osaka is getting vulnerable in her next project. The tennis star announced on Thursday via Threads that she is in the process of writing a book.

“So I've been writing a book and I think I want to post one excerpt on IG because I feel like somone might find it relatable and that would make me happy,” she wrote.

The following day she released an excerpt from the book sharing the news on Threads again.

“I just posted it, I'm screaming [skull emoji] [crying emoji,” she wrote as she quoted the original message.

Osaka shared a piece from her upcoming memoir with this excerpt focusing on her relationship with herself at an early age.

“Growing up I never liked myself,” she began. “While that statement is bold, I also wouldn't say I disliked myself either. It was a strange contradiction of thought, I was existing but I didn't have a strong emotion or opinion tied to my being whether positive or negative.”

She continued, “Comparison is the thief of joy. When I was a teenager I used to compare myself to other people a lot. Whether it was from being a stereotypical teenage girl and thinking my body wasn't conventionally attractive because I'm an athlete, or comparing myself to other tennis players and thinking I'm behind.”

“If felt like the more I preserved through rough times the more I began to appreciate myself and in that way started a strong comradeship between my body and my mind. I began to feel grateful every day when I woke up.”

She also added some words of encouragement for those who might feel lost or indifferent about themselves which the athlete told fans to embrace/

“Uniqueness, this is one of my favorite words. You are the only you in the world, that should be celebrated and loved. Unique is one of kind, love yourself and treasure yourself.”

She concluded the excerpt with a bold font on a separate carousel slide.

“Ever think about how there's only one of you in the world? How incredible is that? Think about how boring life would be if everyone was the same, we would be running around like a bunch of Mr. Smiths. Embrace every little thing that makes you, you.”

Fans sent words of encouragement to Osaka and praised her for sharing a passage of her book.

“Amazing! Love how relatable your words are,” one fan wrote in the comment section. “We sure are different but at the same time, we are the same, humans.”

“This was thoughtful, vulnerable and brave! I love that you love you. We do too!” another fan responded.

Another fan who is also a writer, gave Osaka some pointers on how she could improve.

“I’m a writer! You’re doing great,” the fan wrote praising Osaka. “One thing I’m noticing is you holding back just a little by analyzing everything too much and I think you’re underestimating how much we want to hear from you. Your story. You can reveal a lot without sharing much, your privacy is important but please don’t hold back. We’re waiting [sparkle emoji] keep shining.”

At this time there is not a release date nor any official announcements regarding the book. While it seems like a mempoir, the sprts star has not confirmed that theory.

“Someone asked what the book is about and to be honest I don't know how to classify it. I would say it's about my life, observations I made and lessons learned along the way.