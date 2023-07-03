Napoli star Victor Osimhen has dropped a significant hint suggesting that he may continue his career at Napoli, despite interest from top European clubs, reported by goal.com.

The Nigerian striker had an exceptional season in Italy, scoring an impressive 31 goals in 39 appearances and playing a vital role in Napoli's Scudetto triumph. His outstanding performances have caught the attention of clubs such as Manchester United, Chelsea, and Bayern Munich. However, Osimhen has indicated that he could be keen to stay with Napoli.

In an interview with Soccernet, Osimhen expressed his pride in being a Scudetto winner and stated his desire for more honors, saying, “I am really working hard to make sure, and now I am addicted to trophies because now the Scudetto is my first trophy as a pro… There’s no better place to be than this place. I am so happy I made the right choice by coming here.”

Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis has also revealed the club's intention to offer Osimhen a two-year contract extension with improved terms. Additionally, reports suggest that Napoli has placed a £130 million price tag on the talented forward.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United, Chelsea, or Bayern Munich will be willing to match the hefty transfer fee to secure the services of the in-form striker. Osimhen's hint of his desire to continue at Napoli suggests that the Italian club may have a strong chance of retaining his services for the foreseeable future.

Osimhen's decision to potentially stay at Napoli would be a significant boost for the club as they aim to build on their recent success and continue their pursuit of domestic and European honors. With his exceptional goal-scoring ability and impact on the team, Victor Osimhen's commitment would provide Napoli with a solid foundation to compete at the highest level in the upcoming season.