Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections has just been announced during Sony’s annual State of Play. With this announcement, Sony has also unveiled the trailer for the game to show what’s in store for this game.

The latest game in the Naruto Ninja Storm video game series has just been announced during Sony’s State of Play presentation. Many fans had been anticipating a new entry in the series but were worried what other content they had in store for another game. This came as a concern among fans as the Naruto series had ended and the next entry, Boruto, had been ongoing. However, with this announcement, many were relieved to see that the series has not yet ended and that Bandai Namco, the developers of the Naruto Ninja Storm Series, still has enough content to work with to make a new game that covers the life of Naruto.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

For Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections, the game is essentially a remake of a previous Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm. This is because previously, in Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm 4, the Boruto part of the game was simply a DLC that the player had to get in order to explore that story. However, with this, they plan to release the game with Boruto now being part of the main game. This will give players a chance to explore the characters of the newer generation of Boruto and see how the previous older generation interacts with them.

In addition to putting the main game and the DLCs together in a singular game, Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections also has brand new features to make the experience even better. In the trailer, multiple clips from the previous game were shown to have an upgraded graphical quality with smoother movements. In addition to this, the classic story between Naruto and Sasuke has been revamped and edited to reduce unneeded filler while adding in extra detail to give the players a better story impact. There are also brand new characters joining the roster and as such Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections will feature the biggest roster seen from any other game in the series.

With that said, many fans are excited to see what this remake will bring and are awaiting more details regarding the game.