PlayStation recently announced the details for the upcoming State of Play this February 2023, the first this year. Learn more about the show’s date and time, as well as what to expect from it.

For starters, let’s talk about the show’s date and time. Players will be able to watch the PlayStation State of Play this Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 1:00 PM PST. The State of Play will air on PlayStation’s Twitch Channel, as well as on their YouTube Channel.

Now, let’s talk about the contents of the show. According to the post on the PlayStation Blog, the show will feature “new looks at some anticipated games from our third-party partners.” They will also be showing a first look at five games that will come out later this year for the recently released PSVR2. However, the highlight of the show seems to be the “more than 15 minutes of all-new gameplay details and updates” on their upcoming game Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League. The game, whose release date got delayed, is the next game from Rocksteady Studios and is another anticipated game.

The blog post from PlayStation Japan gives quite a few more details regarding the state of play. For starters, they mentioned that the show will be a 45-minute one, although chances are it could be longer than that. They also gave the number of games we will receive details about. They mentioned that we will get “information and gameplay for 16 new titles across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation VR2”. As there are five games coming to PSVR2 in the announcement, we can guess that there will be 11 game split between the PS5 and PS4, one of which is the Suicide Squad game.

One of the other 10 games is most definitely Destiny 2, as they will be premiering the launch trailer for their upcoming expansion: Lightfall.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Darkness encroaches. Tune into the @PlayStation State of Play, starting on Feb 23 @ 1PM PST, for an exclusive first look at the launch trailer for Destiny 2: Lightfall. pic.twitter.com/ByUeZN3k7a — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) February 21, 2023

As for what the other games will be, we will just have to wait and see. Personally, I’m expecting more announcements regarding Final Fantasy XVI, as well as some news about Stellar Blade.

That’s all the details we have about the State of Play this February 2023. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.