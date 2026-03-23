Tyler Reddick has done it again. After Reddick started the season with three straight wins, he found himself back in the winner's circle at Darlington.

With the win, Reddick joined another exclusive list. After being the first driver to win the first three races of the year, he has now become the third driver to win four of the first six races, according to NASCAR Insights.

He joins Dale Earnhardt and Bill Elliott on the list of drivers who have won four of the first six races.

In 1987, Earnhardt finished fifth at the Daytona 500, but won the Goodwrench 500 and Miller High Life 400 before a mechanical issue knocked him out of the Motorcraft Quality Parts 500. He would come back to win the TranSouth 500 and First Union 400. The TransSouth 500 was at Darlington, but Reddick has a win at COTA, which is something Earnhardt did not have that year, as road races were less common. Earndhart would go on to win the seventh and eighth races of the season as well as five other races, giving him 11 total wins in 1987. He would win the NASCAR Winston Cup that year.

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Bill Elliott won four of the first six in 1992. Oddly enough, he won the Daytona 500 in 1987 when Earnhardt won the first four of six races. In 1992, he did not win Daytona, finishing 27th, but he won the next four in a row, before finishing 20th at Bristol. He would not win again until the final race of the year at Atlanta, losing out on the title to Alan Kulwicki, who edged Elliott out in points by the end of the season. Kulwicki led the most laps and finished second to win the title in Atlanta.

Meanwhile, Reddick has been dominant this year. He won at Daytona, Atlanta, and COTA to open the season, before finishing eighth at Phoenix and 13th in Las Vegas. Currently, he leads the NASCAR point standings by 95 points over Ryan Blaney.

Reddick will look for another win next week at Martinsville in the Cook Out 400.