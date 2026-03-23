Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks' run in the 2026 NCAA Tournament is over after falling 67-65 in heartbreaking fashion to the St. John's Red Storm on Sunday evening.

Having won the national championship in 2022, Kansas has been unable to get out of the first weekend of March Madness. That continued to be the case for the fourth consecutive year after losing to St. John's on a game-winning layup in the final seconds of regulation.

It didn't take long for fans to comment on the loss, showing their heartbreak towards the Jayhawks being unable to get the job done. Here are some of their reactions.

“Bill lost the game by not playing Rosario sooner, not playing Mbiya all season, not putting anyone next to Peterson and by PUTTING ELMARKO JACKSON BACK IN THE GAME,” one fan said.

“Kohl Rosario gave you everything you needed off the bench to get back into the game and you take him out just for Elmarko to give it up???? Unreal,” another remarked.

“Flory and Jackson just watched a season ending layup go up with 0 pressure whatsoever why are Rosario coming out of the game he’s 100x th athlete,” one commented.

“How did the Kansas players not understand they needed to burn a few seconds before fouling each time at the end?” one replied.

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“Bill Self pulling Rosario to put in El Marco Jackson who gives up the game winning bucket couldn’t be more fitting. Bill played the wrong guys all year,” a fan said.

How Kansas played against St. John's

Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks have some self-reflecting to do in the offseason. They have the talent to go far, but the results leave a lot for them to desire.

Kansas ends the campaign with a 24-11 overall record on the season, having gone 12-8 in its Big 12 matchups. They finished at fifth place in the conference standings, securing an At-Large bid to the Big Dance.

With another early exit from the NCAA Tournament, it will be up to Self to figure out Kansas' pathway to success next season.