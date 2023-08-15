Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn wasn't impressed one bit by Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz.

Paul earned a unanimous decision win over Diaz in their 10-round boxing match earlier this month. Going into the fight, many expected Diaz — who was making his professional boxing debut — to lose, including Hearn who expected it to last no more than four rounds.

But despite getting dropped in the fifth round, Diaz put on a promising performance for his standards as he went the full distance.

That said, his boxing didn't impress Hearn nor did Paul's inability to finish the former UFC star off. Hearn called it an awful fight with the level of performance from both men being on the lower side.

“It was awful,” Hearn said on The MMA Hour. “Don’t get me wrong, the event was unbelievable. You did a great job. Brilliant. But when you’re talking about — you know MMA like the back of your hand. I know boxing like the back of my hand, and I’m watching that like [face in his hands], ‘This is so bad.’

“The reason that Nate didn’t get stopped is that Jake didn’t have the ability. He doesn’t know how to break a fighter down, cut off the ring, beat him up, and stop him. But I give my props to Nate: super tough. Super tough. But you’re talking about low, low level in terms of standard.”

Hearn went as far as claiming the duo wouldn't even win a state title, let alone a world championship.

“We have something in the U.K. called an area title, which is in a specific radius — it’s kind of like a state title,” Hearn said. “These guys wouldn’t win a state title – that’s the level they’re fighting at.”

While a world title seems like a long shot, Jake Paul only started boxing professionally in 2020 and it's very possible he makes significant improvements with each passing fight. After all, this was his first 10-round fight.

But that said, Hearn isn't seeing it, even if he finds it hard to gauge whether the former Disney star has regressed.

“It’s so difficult to say [whether Jake Paul is regressing] because of the level of opposition,” Hearn added. “I thought he did OK against Tommy Fury, but then when he’s fighting Nate — I know Nate is super tough and you love him, but he’s very limited as a boxer. I can’t even tell you. I don’t know.”