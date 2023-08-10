UFC light heavyweight Anthony Smith was not impressed by the performance of Jake Paul or Nate Diaz.

Paul defeated Diaz in their 10-round boxing match with a unanimous decision victory this past weekend in Dallas, Texas. The former Disney star dropped Diaz in the fifth round and did more than enough throughout the contest to come away with the win.

Diaz, however, had his moments as well as his usual antics where he pointed at the crowd and even put Paul in a guillotine choke. But all that said, the fight as a whole didn't meet Smith's expectations.

In fact, he thought it was a s**t fight where both fighters s**t the bed.

“I’m not super impressed with either one of them if I’m being honest,” Smith said on the Believe You Me Podcast (via MMA Junkie). “I don’t think either one of them did a very good job. If you’ve got a guy that’s pointing at the crowd and not engaging in a fight and turning his back to you and you don’t knock that guy out, he’s kind of punking you while you’re beating him. It’s not super impressive from either guy.

“I was definitely wishful thinking as well. I thought Nate’s definitely going to lose the first handful of rounds, and I think maybe he’s going to come on later and gas him out and put the pressure on and make him tired, which is kind of seemingly what Nate tried to do. I think that they s**t the bed. It wasn’t very exciting. There wasn’t any storylines that were going on. It was just kind of a s**t fight. How long can Jake Paul continue to do this, be in bad fights?”

While he has no problems with Paul making money, Smith is not fully sold on his ability as a boxer given that most of his wins have come against past-their-prime former UFC stars.

Additionally, Smith says Paul has more or less had a size advantage against these former UFC stars whose bases are completely different from boxing.

“I don’t have any issues with Jake. Whatever – make your money,” Smith added. “I just don’t respect him. He hasn’t done anything to earn it. It really comes down to the size of the guys that he’s fighting. Nate Diaz spent the majority of his career at 155 pounds. He’s a jiu-jitsu black belt. He’s always been a grappler. It’s where he made his money. Obviously he’s had some great striking performances here and there, but he’s primarily a grappler.

“Ben Askren, primarily a wrestler … Tyron Woodley, a wrestler … Anderson Silva, well past his prime. (Paul) just hasn’t done anything that I respect yet other than financially.”

Paul's lone professional defeat came prior to the Diaz fight when he was outclassed by Tommy Fury earlier this year — the only professional boxer he has faced till date.