The fights keep coming and we're ready to bring you our betting prediction and pick for the UFC Atlantic City Featured Prelim bout taking place in the Featherweight (145) Division. Tennessee's own Nate Landwehr will take on Pinnacle MMA's Jamall Emmers in an absolute banger of a fight. Check out our UFC odds series for our Landwehr-Emmers prediction and pick.
Nate Landwehr (17-5) has gone 4-3 during his UFC career since 2020. He's 3-2 in his last five fights and saw a nice three-fight winning run during that time. He most recently lost a unanimous decision to Dan Ige in his toughest bout to date, so he'll be looking to bounce back against Emmers. Landwehr stands 5'9″ with a 72-inch reach.
Jamall Emmers (20-7) is currently 3-3 in the UFC since 2020. He's also gone 3-2 during his last five fights and he's taken down the likes of Khusein Askhabov and Dennis Buzukja in his last fight. He'll be looking for his most significant win in this bout with Landwehr. Emmers stands 5'10” with a 74-inch reach.
Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.
UFC Atlantic City Odds: Nate Landwehr-Jamall Emmers Odds
Nate Landwehr: +147
Jamall Emmers: -172
Over 2.5 rounds: -140
Under 2.5 rounds: +110
Why Nate Landwehr Will Win
Nate Landwehr has become a fan-favorite over the last few years and his last three-fight winning streak was a great indicator as to why people call him “The Train.” He remains marching forward the entire fight and he's got one of the most durable chins in the division. Landwehr hasn't been finished in four fights and it'll take more than just a clean shot to get him out of there. As it stands, Landwehr is landing more significant strikes per minutes than Emmers, but he's also absorbing more in return – defense will have to be a focal point for him during this one.
Nate Landwehr likes to put a pace on his opponents and eventually wear them down with his pressure in the later rounds. He could struggle in the boxing from range against Emmers, so Landwehr should look to make this fight as sloppy as possible. Emmers is also an underrated wrestler, so Landwehr will have to be careful in engaging him too much in takedowns along the fence. His best chance to win is by keeping a constant pressure and pouring on the damage in the third round.
Why Jamall Emmers Will Win
For Jamall Emmers, Nate Landwehr is a great opponent as he doesn't do anything particularly better than Emmers in terms of skills, giving him a chance to shine with his boxing here. Emmers will have the faster hands in range and he'll be looking to throw counter shots as Landwehr enters in on him. We've seen his knockout power in the past, so don't be surprised if he can catch Landwehr clean on one of his entries. Emmers also defends 90% of his takedowns and will be looking to keep this one at range if he can.
Emmers hasn't really seen the same level of competition as Landwehr has to this point, but he's been able to find success against big power punchers over-extending themselves against him. While Landwehr is more of a pressure fighter, it still opens up the opportunities for Emmers to catch him while on his own back foot. Expect Emmers to take full advantage if Landwehr closes the distance with reckless abandon.
Final Nate Landwehr-Jamall Emmers Prediction & Pick
This should be a fun fight for the Featured Prelim as both fighters are willing to brawl and both have high-paced styles. Jamall Emmers is the favorite due to his technical wrestling and quick hands in the boxing. If he stays sharp throughout this fight, he should prove to be a step ahead of Landwehr in just about every aspect of the bout.
Still, Nate Landwehr is a unique fighter and he's hell-bent on breaking his opponents by walking them down. I expect Landwehr to eat a few shots from Emmers, but don't expect that to deter him in the slightest from advancing towards his opponent and getting his own shots off.
For our prediction, we'll have to side with Landwehr during this fight. It may not be the sexy pick, but I expect Landwehr to dig deep and win the mental battle during this fight. He should have learned something in his loss to Dan Ige and while Emmers is a tough opponent, I expect Landwehr's output in the third round to be the difference in this fight.
Final Nate Landwehr-Jamall Emmers Prediction & Pick: Nate Landwehr (+147)