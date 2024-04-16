The Washington Nationals continue their road trip out west when they battle it out with the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodgers Stadium. Let's check out our MLB odds series where our Nationals-Dodgers prediction and pick will be revealed.
Entering play, the ‘Nats surprised during the season opener when they downed the boys in blue Monday night by a score of 6-4. Despite being two games under .500 at 7-9, Washington has managed to win two of their last three. After a three-run home run by Luis Garcia Jr in the fifth inning, Washington rode the backs of pitcher Mitchell Parker in his MLB debut. Left-hander Patrick Corbin will get the nod despite compiling an 0-2 record with a lofty 8.44 ERA. Certainly, it was a day full of celebration for the Nationals and they would love to keep the party going heading into the second game of this series.
Most recently, the Dodgers have hit their first bump in the road of the season. Losers in four of their last five overall, LA saw their record plummet to 11-7 through 18 games. In the midst of a two-game losing streak, Los Angeles has given up 12 runs combined over that span. Regardless of the recent fork in the road, this Dodgers squad is still jam-packed with talent and it has already been evident. Currently, the Dodgers starting pitcher is undecided.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Nationals-Dodgers Odds
Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-104)
Moneyline: +188
Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (-115)
Moneyline: -225
Over: 9 (-110)
Under: 9 (-110)
How to Watch Nationals vs. Dodgers
Time: 10:10 ET/7:10 PT
TV: MLB.TV
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Nationals Will Cover The Spread/Win
Don't look now, but could Washington win this series with a triumphant performance later tonight? With a solid showing, the Nationals may be able to inch that much closer to evening up their record and reaching .500.
For starters, Washington desperately needs Corbin to hop back on the saddle. Thus far, Corbin has endured an ugly start to the season and is still seeking his first victory on the bump. Although Corbin has had his moments throughout his career, he has strung together a few seasons where he's been the victim of hitters galore. In fact, Corbin's earned-run average has been north of 5.00 every season dating back to 2021. At one point, Corbin was considered a premier southpaw in the mid-to-late 10's, but his game has taken a nosedive. In order to cover the spread, Washington will need Corbin to turn back the clock while on the pitching mound.
In addition, continuing their recent explosive lay with the bats would also go a long way. Obviously, it is an encouraging sign, to say the least, especially when you consider that Washington's 12 runs scored in its last 18 innings of play has greatly surpassed their three runs scored total in the trio of contests prior. Ranked as the 24th-best scoring offense in baseball, keep your eyes peeled on names like right-fielder Jesse Winker and shortstop C.J. Abrams to lead the way offensively.
Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win
At every turn, the Dodgers have talent oozing out of their pores. Throughout the marathon that is the baseball season, even the league's best teams go through slumps like the mini one the Dodgers are currently in.
Nevertheless, LA's 1-4 could be considered the modern-day Murderers' Row by the season's conclusion. Of course, the likelihood of this happening is slim when compared to the thunderous hitting 1927 New York Yankees, but by no means is Los Angeles full of slouches.
Believe it or not, but the formation of Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, and Will Smith batting consecutively is scary enough to make Michael Myers quiver in his boots. Throughout the opening 19 games of the season, the meat of the Dodgers is lineup is slashing .338 on average. If Washington can not escape this treacherous stretch of hitters near the top of the lineup, then they will ultimately be in for a long day.
On the other side of things, the pitching staff led by starter Tyler Glasnow left much to be desired in their loss to the Nationals. Whoever takes the baseball to start will need to limit the walks, stay ahead in the count, and keep Washington's bats off-balanced.
Final Nationals-Dodgers Prediction & Pick
At first glance, many bettors will most likely side with the Dodgers in this one. However, after it was Washington that defied their low odds with an opening series win, anything is possible. Then again, Patrick Corbin's struggles are real and the Dodgers should be able to take advantage of.
Final Nationals-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (-115)