The Los Angeles Dodgers recalled outfielder James Outman from Triple-A after utility man Chris Taylor was placed on the injured list, per Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times. Taylor is battling a groin strain.

Outman displayed promise during his rookie season with the Dodgers in 2023. 2024 has been a struggle for him, however. The 27-year-old has slashed just .153/.250/.258/.508 across 45 MLB games this season. He has also spent time in the minor leagues as a result of his underperformance.

Los Angeles is searching for outfield help ahead of the MLB trade deadline. The Dodgers outfield could use an upgrade. Outman has been mentioned as a possible trade candidate. He still holds intriguing value despite his struggles.

LA is already making trades, as they dealt James Paxton to the Boston Red Sox on Friday. The Dodgers had already designated him for assignment ahead of Clayton Kershaw and Tyler Glasnow's injury returns. Los Angeles, of course, is planning to buy ahead of the deadline. Paxton simply did not fit on the roster any longer.

Outman could be used as part of a package to acquire a star outfielder. The Dodgers may also have interest in adding more pitching help. Either way, it would not be surprising to see Outman on the move before the deadline.

James Outman's Dodgers career

Outman made his MLB debut in 2022 with the Dodgers. He appeared in only four games, however. Outman then earned a spot on the 2023 roster and ultimately slashed .248/.353/.437/.790 over 151 games played. He added 23 home runs and 16 stolen bases.

Outman's official rookie season was impressive. He has been unable to replicate those results in 2024, though. There is a chance that the Dodgers will not trade him, as Outman still features a fairly high-ceiling.

With that being said, LA wants to win a World Series in 2024 and including Outman in a deal to acquire a star could help them inch closer to that goal.