Despite his retiring from baseball during the 2023 MLB season, the Washington Nationals still wanted Stephen Strasburg at spring training this year.
The Nationals, who still have Strasburg on the 40-man roster and have provided him with a locker, hoped that he would mentor younger pitchers.
On Monday, Nationals pitcher Patrick Corbin provided an update on Strasburg's status while speaking with Foul Territory:
"He's done everything he could to try to come back and just physically can't do it"@PatrickCorbin46 dishes on @Nationals RHP Stephen Strasburg, who is not in camp, but *does* have a locker.
Said Corbin while at Nationals spring training, “Stras[burg] is not here. I wish he was. He's got a locker; he's had that for a while now. Obviously, a very strange situation there, but everyone knows what Stras did for this organization, and what he's meant. He was one of the best pitchers in the game for a long time. Obviously, injuries happen, and you hate to see it. He's done everything he could to try to come back, and just physically can't do it.”
In September, Nationals owner Mark Lerner made a shocking admission after the team backed out of holding a retirement ceremony for him.
“It is our hope that ongoing conversations remain private out of respect for the individuals involved,” Lerner said in a statement. “Until then, we look forward to seeing Stephen when we report to Spring Training.”
Financial details of the remaining money on Strasburg's contract have led to all of this uncertainty.
The righty threw a mere five innings in 2020, 21.2 in 2021, and just 4.2 in 2022. That was the last time he pitched. Strasburg had to get surgery in 21′ for his thoracic outlet syndrome, which resulted in the removal of a rib and a pair of neck muscles. He was never the same since and couldn't pitch without pain, leading to the decision to hang them up.
Despite the disappointing end to his career, Stephen Strasburg was great for many years in DC, going 113-62 with a 3.24 ERA, striking out 1,723 hitters in 1,470 innings. Strasburg always stepped up on the big stage too, producing a 1.46 ERA in the playoffs.