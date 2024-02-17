Nationals sign a veteran starting pitcher

Since pitchers and catchers have already reported for Spring Training, it is safe to say the Washington Nationals are not going to make any flashy moves before the 2024 campaign. That was a reasonable assumption to have before the offseason started, but fans were hoping the organization would do a bit more to build on the team's progress from last year.

With that being said, the Nats are doing something to solidify their roster. President of baseball operations Mike Rizzo is making another low-cost signing after agreeing to a contract with veteran starting pitcher Zach Davies, according to Andrew Golden of The Washington Post. It is a minor league deal with a spring invite.

The right-hander most recently played for the Arizona Diamondbacks but is best known for his stint with the Milwaukee Brewers. He posted a sub-4.00 ERA while logging at least 28 starts in a season three different times before going on to find success with the San Diego Padres in 2020 (2.73 ERA in 12 outings). Davies has not been reliable of late, however.

The 31-year-old was repeatedly shelled when taking the mound for the Diamondbacks in 2023, recording a 7.00 ERA in 82 1/3 innings pitched and surrendering a .295 batting average against. He was released at the end of the regular season before Arizona went on its thrilling National League Pennant run.

Zach Davies could use this fresh start with Washington. Moreover, the club could benefit from his experience. Aside from 33-year-old Patrick Corbin, the Nationals should have a fairly young starting pitching rotation this year. Guys like Josiah Gray and MacKenzie Gore could pick his brain as they continue to develop.

Davies will have to earn a spot on the roster first, though. He is likely packing for West Palm Beach, Florida as we speak.