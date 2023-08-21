The Washington Nationals reportedly agreed to a contract extension with manager Davey Martinez. Additionally, the team is close to a deal with GM Mike Rizzo as well, sources tell The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Brittany Ghiroli.

Martinez and Washington agreed to a two-year deal that includes a third-year club option. Although Rizzo's extension isn't finalized it appears to be on the verge of coming to fruition.

The Nationals are in last place in the National League East, but Washington has displayed signs of promise amid their current rebuild. Trading stars such as Juan Soto, Trea Turner, and Max Scherzer in recent years has landed them talented prospects. Drafting LSU baseball star Dylan Crews in 2023, who's already been promoted to Double-A, gives the Nationals another exciting top-tier prospect.

Nationals, Martinez, and Rizzo's future

Rizzo can be credited for properly executing a rebuilding plan. The Nationals knew they'd lose for a few years but the future is now bright. However, Martinez's contributions as manager of an underwhelming team should not go unnoticed.

He's consistently brought fire, which has led to some memorable ejections. It's clear he cares and doesn't want the team to surrender despite their lack of overall talent at the moment. Many people expected the Nationals to be one of the worst teams in baseball in 2023. Despite their sub-.500 record, Washington has exceed expectations. They are 21-14 since the All-Star break as of this story's publication, which is good for the third best record in the National League during that span, per MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

Again, the Nationals are probably still a couple of years away from truly competing. With Martinez, and likely Rizzo, prepared to lead this team over the next two-three years, Washington will be a ball club to keep tabs on moving forward.