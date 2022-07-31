The Washington Nationals continue to explore the possibility of trading superstar outfielder Juan Soto at the 2022 MLB trade deadline. As it stands, there are three teams still in the mix to land the 23-year-old, with the Dodgers, Padres, and Cardinals all still believed to be players in the sweepstakes.

On Sunday, Soto revealed his own mindset heading into the deadline, admitting that he’s just looking forward to Tuesday and is hopeful for a fresh start, whether it be with the Nationals, or on a new team. Via Jesse Doughtery, Soto said he just wants to know his future

As he said in LA, Juan Soto told reporters this evening that he’s ready for Tuesday night to be here so he knows his future one way or the other. Said it will feel like a fresh start either here or somewhere else. — Jesse Dougherty (@dougherty_jesse) July 31, 2022

Soto simply wants to know what the future has in store for him. He’s impatiently waiting, like the rest of us, for Tuesday’s trade deadline, at which point he’ll either remain with the Nationals, and potentially re-open contract talks, or get traded to one of the aforementioned teams who are still deemed viable landing spots.

The Juan Soto saga has dragged on throughout the season but has picked up new life ahead of the trade deadline. After failing to agree to a new contract with the Nationals, it’s understood that Washington may look to capitalize on Soto’s value being sky high right now, rather than risk losing him in free agency for no return.

While Soto is familiar with what’s being written about him, he’s doing the best he can to keep his head down and focus on what he can control. Unfortunately, when you’re the biggest deadline trade candidate in recent memory, there’s only so much you can tune out, and it’s clear that the rumors are impacting Soto.

He’ll only have to deal with the talk for a couple more days, at which point he’ll know what is in store for him going forward.