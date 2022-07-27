The Washington Nationals tried to keep star Juan Soto in their fold for 15 years with an offer that amounted to $440 million, but the outfielder seemingly did not find that too tasty for him, thus sending shockwaves across the baseball universe, with him now being considered as the biggest prize of them all out there ahead of the 2022 MLB trade target.

That offer from the Nationals was not intended to get leaked, especially since that got rejected by Juan Soto. In a guest appearance on The Junkies, Washington general manager Mike Rizzo made it clear that it was not his team that spilled the details of the contract (h/t Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post).

Rizzo on The Junkies, re Soto contract leaking “Unequivocally, it did not come from me for sure or our front office.” Said he was disappointed by it and wants to know who leaked it.

Here’s more from Rizzo:

Rizzo: “It didn’t help us in anything we were trying to do. It didn’t help us keep a good relationship with Juan and it didn’t help us with leverage at the trade deadline. So it really hurt us” that it came out.

If the Nationals are indeed to ship Juan Soto somewhere else, then they are bound to get a bountiful package in return, given the talent and youth of Soto, who is still just 23 years old and has two more years of team control.