Juan Soto: The best trade package White Sox must offer for Nationals superstar

The Washington Nationals and Juan Soto have been at odds regarding a contract extension. It certainly did not help when the Nationals did not pay for Soto’s flight to the All-Star Game. Soto reportedly already turned down a 15-year, $440 million contract. That has led many to believe that Soto is likely going to get traded before the MLB trade deadline August 2. If he were to get traded, Soto would be one of the best all-around players we have seen traded in recent years.

The young superstar outfielder has already garnered a ton of interest around baseball. The list of teams reportedly interesting seems to grow every day. The latest rumor had the St. Louis Cardinals tossing their hat in the ring. Already, the New York Mets, New York Yankees, Houston Astros, Seattle Mariners, San Diego Padres, San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers have expressed interest.

The Washington #Nats have begun fielding preliminary offers for Juan Soto, with seven teams already weighing in, including 3 in the NL West:#Mariners#Padres#SFGiants#Dodgers#STLCards#Yankees#Mets.

The trade deadline is Aug. 2, but Nats will wait unless get the right deal — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 21, 2022

If Soto were to land elsewhere in the American League, the Chicago White Sox would really be fighting an uphill battle if they make the postseason. It’s possible that Chicago bows out considering the relative lackluster season it has been so far. But if they do want to push all their chips in the middle, there is a package that could get it done.

Best Trade Package the Chicago White Sox Could Offer for Juan Soto

White Sox get: Juan Soto

Nationals get: OF Eloy Jimenez, (prospect) SS Jose Rodriguez, (prospect) OF Yoelqui Cespedes, (prospect) RHP Anderson Severino

The Nationals have openly expressed their desire to land at least five top prospects in any deal for Juan Soto. There are only three listed here. But the inclusion of Eloy Jimenez might just push them over the top. A lot of people might think I am crazy for including Jimenez in the Soto deal. He exploded onto the scene his rookie year in 2018 with 31 home runs.

However, the 25-year-old outfielder just cannot stay healthy.

Billy, this is Eloy Jimenez. He’s has the potential to be a generational power hitter. His only defect? He has the knees of a 75 year old retired construction worker. pic.twitter.com/bi6bO2aXmj — ⚫️𝗪𝗦𝗫𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗧⚪️ (@wsxmatt) July 21, 2022

He played in just 55 games last season and has missed most of this season already with a different injury. He is talented, but also has not been consistent at the plate. The young outfielder has a career batting average of .266 over almost 1,000 at-bats. But he still has enough juice to his name that it carries weight in any trade. So, how about the prospects.

Shortstop Jose Rodriguez is the number three rated prospect in the White Sox farm system. But their overall number one player in the system, Colson Montgomery, is also a shortstop and is a beast. That should make Rodriguez dispensable.

Also included are outfielder Yoelqui Cespedes and pitcher Anderson Severino. Cespedes is a very talented outfielder that could play in Washington for a long time. Severino is equally talented, but is a left-handed arm. Those always come at a premium.

In return, the White Sox would land their cornerstone franchise player. Juan Soto is arguably a generational talent. To be able to pair Soto alongside Luis Robert in the outfield would be an insane level of talent.

Far too often in baseball, general managers are reluctant to give up young talent from the farm system. Their worry is that player might one day develop into a superstar. But I have always been one to point out give me the side landing the proven superstar.

If you ask any Red Sox fan if they regret the Chris Sale trade to the White Sox, none would say yes. Boston gave up Michael Kopech, Yoan Moncada and a number of other assets for just a couple good years of Sale. But they won a World Series title for it. The White Sox should be thinking the same way here.