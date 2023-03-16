“While Cade will not pitch in 2023, he continues to be a very important part of our franchise’s future and we look forward to having him back on the mound. We will provide an update on his surgery when it is available.”

Cavalli exited a spring training start against the New York Mets after pitching 2 2/3 innings on Tuesday.

“The 24-year-old Cavalli was the No. 22 overall pick in the 2020 amateur draft after playing college baseball at Oklahoma. He made his major league debut in August against the Cincinnati Reds, then felt something in his shoulder while playing catch the next day and was shut down for the rest of last season,” wrote The Associated Press on Thursday.

Nationals’ Cade Cavalli was expected to be a significant part of the team’s starting rotation for the 2023 season as the club continues a rebuild, but will now lose the entire campaign to Tommy John surgery.

After winning the 2019 World Series, the Nats have finished in last place in the NL East for three consecutive years.