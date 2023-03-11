The Washington Nationals have made a huge move to lock up a piece of their future. Catcher Keibert Ruiz is sticking around in the nation’s capital for the long haul after Friday’s news.

Ruiz and the Nationals have agreed to an eight-year extension, as first reported The Washington Post’s Barry Svrluga. The contract is said to be worth a total of $50 million and includes two club options.

Ruiz is the first Nationals player to receive an extension prior to his arbitration eligibility. Not even superstars Juan Soto and Bryce Harper signed an extension ahead of their arbitration years.

The Nationals have convinced young players to sign similar contracts before. Washington inked left-hander Gio Gonzalez to a five-year, $42 million after acquiring him from the Oakland Athletics in 2011.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The team also signed third baseman Ryan Zimmerman to a five-year, $45 million contract in 2009. Both players were arbitration eligible at the time, however.

This contract buys the remaining five years of team control the Nationals already had. Furthermore, it buys the first three years of free agency Ruiz would have had prior to this deal.

The Nationals acquired Ruiz as part of the blockbuster trade that sent Trea Turner and Max Scherzer to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2021. Washington also acquired right-handed pitcher Josiah Gray in the deal, who is another potential cornerstone.

Keibert Ruiz played 112 games in his first full season in the nation’s capital. He hit seven home runs and drove in 36 runs while maintaining a batting average of .251. Only time will tell if Ruiz can live up to his potential with the Nationals.