Former No. 1 overall pick and World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg is calling it quits.

The right-hander, who is in the fourth year of his seven-year, $245 million contract with the Washington Nationals, plans to retire, as reported by Barry Svrluga of the Washington Post. His formal announcement is expected on September 9th at a scheduled press conference.

Strasburg was the top selection in the 2009 draft out of San Diego State and reached the big leagues a year later in 2010. He's a three-time All-Star and was an integral piece of the Nats' rotation for years. But after helping Washington win the Fall Classic in 2019, everything went downhill.

The righty threw a mere five innings in 2020, 21.2 in 2021, and just 4.2 in 2022. That was the last time he pitched. Strasburg had to get surgery in 21′ for his thoracic outlet syndrome, which resulted in the removal of a rib and a pair of neck muscles. He was never the same since and couldn't pitch without pain, leading to the decision to hang them up.

Despite the disappointing end to his career, Stephen Strasburg was great for many years in DC, going 113-62 with a 3.24 ERA, striking out 1,723 hitters in 1,470 innings. The former Aztec always stepped up on the big stage too, producing a 1.46 ERA in the playoffs.

While injuries were a harsh reality for Strasburg, he can be proud of helping bring the Nationals a World Series title and proving to be one of the best arms in the big leagues at one point.

Just a shame he couldn't pitch longer. Best of luck to the 35-year-old in retirement.