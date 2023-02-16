The wait for Stephen Strasburg’s return will have to wait at least a little longer. The Washington Nationals star reportedly suffered a setback in his attempt to resume pitching following an upper-body injury and did not report Wednesday to spring training, per Jesse Dougherty of the Washington Post.

“Stephen Strasburg had a setback after a recent bullpen session and is not in spring training, according to Dave Martinez. He’s back in D.C. and there is no timetable on him getting here. Continues to be complications following TOS surgery in the summer of 2021.”

Stephen Strasburg, who appeared in only a single game in the entire 2022 MLB season, went under the knife last year for a thoracic outlet syndrome (TOS) surgery.

During this offseason, Strasburg managed to throw for a couple of bullpen sessions. He did not have any significant issues when he had his first session but problems showed up in the next one, via Jessica Camerato of MLB.com.

“The next day, he just didn’t rebound as he thought he would,” manager Dave Martinez said Wednesday following the first pitchers and catchers workout.

The hope remains for the Nationals that Stephen Strasburg will be healthy enough in time for the 2023 MLB regular season, which kicks off late March.

It’s been a while since Nationals fans last saw Strasburg pitch on a consistent schedule. Stephen Strasburg has appeared in only eight games since the 2020 MLB season, going 1-4 with a 6.98 ERA and 1.564 WHIP.

Strasburg has a career record of 113-62 with a 3.24 ERA and 1.096 WHIP across 247 starts.