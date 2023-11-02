Robles played well in limited fashion in 2023, but his back issues could be of concern for the Nationals. Will they retain the center fielder?

It wasn’t long ago that the Washington Nationals were celebrating winning a World Series. Four years removed from that championship triumph, the Nationals head into the 2024 offseason on the back of four consecutive losing seasons and no clear end of the rebuild in sight.

The Nationals continue to move forward with that rebuild after declining the team option of outfielder Victor Robles, who was owed $3.3 million next season, according to Mark Zuckerman. Robles is still under team control and could return to Washington on a lesser deal, or the Nationals could cut ties with him after seven seasons with the team.

Robles signed with the Nationals as a teenager in 2013 and made his MLB debut as a 20-year-old in 2017. He established himself as Washington's everyday center fielder in 2019, finishing sixth in National League Rookie of the Year voting that season.

Robles was unable to replicate his successes as a rookie and struggled over the next three seasons before back spasms limited him to 36 MLB games in 2023. He had a .750 OPS and six extra-base hits in 126 plate appearances.

Will Nats bring Robles back?

Upon immediate review, the Nationals don’t necessarily need Victor Robles in 2024. Washington's top two prospects are outfielders and both could debut at some point next season. They also added a 21-year-old prospect Jeremy De La Rosa to the 40-man roster last year in hopes of developing him into a power-defense outfielder.

Robles played well in limited fashion in 2023, but the back issues could be of concern for the Nationals. Still 26, Robles should be able to find another home, even if it’s a minor league deal. It probably won’t be with the Nationals though.