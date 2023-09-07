In a stunning turn of events, the Washington Nationals are changing course on their plans regarding the contract of retiring pitcher Stephen Strasburg.

It was reported on Aug. 24 that Strasburg was going to retire, with an official press conference scheduled for Sept. 9. That press conference has since been canceled, according to Britt Ghiroli, and the reasoning behind it gives the Nationals organization a bad look.

Ghiroli also reports that the Nationals were the ones who approached Strasburg about hanging up his cleats, with a plan to pay him the entirety of his remaining salary. The Nationals now seem determined to change the original agreement, presumably to save some of the more than $150 million they owe the left-handed fireballer.

Strasburg signed a seven-year, $245 million deal with the franchise after helping it win the 2019 World Series in which he took MVP honors for the series. He pitched just 31.1 innings after signing the deal and did not pitch at all in 2023 as he deals with thoracic outlet syndrome. He had multiple surgeries to try and alleviate nerve damage but to no avail.

There are reports that the Nationals planned on retiring Strasburg's N0. 37 as well, but that seems to be on hold as the two sides work through a new agreement.

Stephen Strasburg ended his MLB career with a 3.24 ERA in 247 starts across 13 seasons. He was a three-time All-Star and finished in the top-10 in NL Cy Young Award voting three times.

The lasting image Strasburg has within the Nationals organization should be that of him being one of the best players to ever don the jersey and having his number retired. That's on hold now thanks to what appears to be a bogus move by the franchise.