Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner wasn’t too pleased with the antics of Washington Nationals outfielder Victor Robles on Sunday. After hitting a home run off Bumgarner, Robles went a bit over the top with his celebration, drawing ire from the veteran southpaw. After Bumgarner called Robles a clown, the young outfielder seized the moment and had a hilarious clap back from the dugout on Sunday.

Victor Robles has a response for Madison Bumgarner pic.twitter.com/LVbOgJAuNK — Kev (@OnePursuitTakes) July 24, 2022

Clearly unbothered by the words of Bumgarner, Robles took his comments to heart and decided to pull out a small red clown nose during the next game of the series. Robles unapologetically stared down the Diamondbacks dugout while wearing the clown nose, getting the last laugh in his exchange with Bumgarner.

Bumgarner was pitching one of his best games of the season when Robles took him deep in the eighth inning. It was a solo shot that didn’t do much to impact the score (the Nationals lost 7-2), but that didn’t prevent Robles from celebrating his third homer of the season.

“He’s a clown. Golly. No shame. No shame,” Madison Bumgarner said of Victor Robles after the eighth-inning home run. “It’s 7-1, you hit your third home run of the year, you act like Barry Bonds breaking the record. Clean it up. I don’t care about giving up the run. Hell, we won 7-2. That’s frustrating.”

While Bumgarner attempted to go scorched earth on Robles for his Barry Bonds-esque celebration, the 25-year-old was not phased in the slightest, going as far as to troll the 32-year-old with his clown nose.

We’re sure Bumgarner won’t be too pleased about this one, though it may be in his best interest to simply let it go.