The Arizona Diamondbacks got a small ray of hope amid a turbulent season on Saturday night. Facing a fellow struggling team in the Washington Nationals, they looked incredible. The result was a dominant 7-2 win for the D-Backs. However, the game was not without a bit of drama, which happened during the eighth inning of the game.

Diamondbacks ace Madison Bumgarner was having a near-perfect game on the mound. He would eventually end the game with nine strikeouts and just two runs allowed. One of those runs came on a solo home run from Nationals hitter Victor Robles. Robles, who had just two out-of-the-park hits prior to this game, proceeded to celebrate the hit.

#Dbacks Madison Bumgarner called #Natitude Victor Robles a “clown” for his home run celebration while still trailing 7-2. pic.twitter.com/0d8w0dyhca — Jake Anderson (@jwa1994) July 24, 2022

Despite leading 7 – 1 prior to that at-bat, Bumgarner was not pleased at Robles’ celebration. When asked about it after the game, the Diamondbacks ace said that the Nats hitter had “no shame”, while acknowledging that he sounded like a grumpy old man with his comments.

“He’s a clown. Golly. No shame. No shame,” Bumgarner said. “It’s 7-1, you hit your third home run of the year, you act like Barry Bonds breaking the record. Clean it up. I don’t care about giving up the run. Hell, we won 7-2. That’s frustrating.”

That’s certainly a weird thing to be hung up on. It would be understandable if the Diamondbacks were losing badly during the game and Robles gloated his hit. However, that wasn’t the case: Bumgarner’s team was winning comfortably. It’s a rather bizarre rant that could possibly be attributed to the pitcher’s competitiveness.