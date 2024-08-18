The Cincinnati Reds are still very much alive in the postseason hunt. Despite their current fourth place in the NL Central, they are only five games back of the final Wild Card spot. The team could use some reinforcements, so GM Nick Krall went out and got some. The team claimed infielder Amed Rosario from the Los Angeles Dodgers on waivers Sunday.

The veteran middle infielder has already spent time with both the Dodgers (who reacquired him at the trade deadline) and the Tampa Bay Rays this season, so Cincinnati will be his third stop in 2024. The Reds have been hit with multiple injuries, so depth at the major league level was key. Based on his play so far this season, Rosario seems to be a smart pickup for Cincy, as he's currently hitting over .300 on the campaign.

His two home runs and 28 RBIs might not be the highest marks, but an OPS of .746 is a solid mark. Furthermore, he's a decent defender who can play both second base and shortstop. So, backing up Jonathan India at second and Elly de la Cruz at shortstop seems to be a good fit for the veteran. Can he help the Reds make it back to the postseason?

Amed Rosario, Reds look to make unlikely playoff run

Winning their division is unlikely at this point, as the Reds are currently 11 games behind the division-leading Milwaukee Brewers. But that last Wild Card spot isn't too far away. At this point in the season, five games is not an insurmountable gap by any means. If Cincinnati can get healthier and go on a hot streak, then a playoff run could definitely happen this season. Last season was a great example of what happens when a scorching team goes into the playoffs. Both World Series participants, the Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers, made it as wild cards.

Rosario can add to a lineup that can use his skillset. He's able to get on base and contribute in multiple places in the batting order. Whether he's near the top or the bottom, getting on base is always a useful skill. His defensive versatility is also a major positive, as the Reds value players who can play multiple positions, such as the currently injured Matt McLain and corner infielder Jeimer Candelario.

As Cincinnati chases an unlikely playoff berth, veterans like Rosario and Candelario should be a good influence on a young team. De la Cruz, India, outfielder Spencer Steer and others have a lot of talent and keep getting better each day. Having experience is a great equalizer. Hopefully that experience will allow Rosario to help the Reds get back to the postseason once more.