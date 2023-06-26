The Washington Nationals are in a little bit of a groove, as they have won the final two games of their recent three-leg series on the road against the San Diego Padres, closing it out with an 8-3 victory on Sunday. However, the Nats had already failed at preventing themselves from breaking an ignominious MLB record that stood for 106 years when they lost in the first game of the Padres series, 13-3.

Via OptaSTATS:

“The Washington Nationals have not swept any of their last 90 series. That is the longest streak of series without a sweep in MLB history, supplanting the 89 straight series without a sweep by the Philadelphia Athletics from 1914-1917.”

Since winning the World Series in 2019, the Nationals have mostly become an irrelevant franchise in terms of World Series contention. The record they just broke was merely another symptom of the franchise's struggles. Nevertheless, it's astounding to think that Washington has never swept a series for that long. Even bad teams can go on min-streaks that include a sweep or two. The Oakland Athletics, the worst team in baseball right now, even managed to string together seven wins in a row, which also saw them sweep the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Nationals will look to end the streak in the upcoming series against the Seattle Mariners on the road that begins Monday night. Washington is expected to start Trevor Williams, who is 4-4 with a 4.14 ERA this season, thus far. A win this Monday will be a great sign for the Nats' chances to terminate the aforementioned streak.