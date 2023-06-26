The Washington Nationals are at the bottom of the National League West despite beating the San Diego Padres twice over the weekend. With the MLB Trade Deadline approaching soon, the Nationals will likely dangle a few players in hopes of adding some prospects.

Kyle Finnegan is a popular name on the market, but there is another surprising Nationals player that could garner some attention, per Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

‘The #Nats are popular sellers because of bullpen arms like Kyle Finnegan, but one rival team official told me Ildemaro Vargas could add value for a postseason team. Vargas, a switch hitter, has started games at 4 different positions this year and has a 102 OPS+.'

Finnegan is an obvious choice, and he has a 3-3 record with 1 3.90 ERA and 11 saves this season. Ildemaro Vargas is an interesting name to circulate the market, but his versatility should be appealing to other buyers.

Vargas is hitting .277 with a pair of home runs and 10 RBI this season, but his ability to play third base, second base, shortstop, and outfield is a rare skill set. Before coming to DC, he spent time with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago Cubs, Minnesota Twins, and the Pittsburgh Pirates. He is 32 years old and doesn't have the best offensive numbers, so it will be interesting to see how many teams make a run at Vargas.

The Nationals are 17 games below .500 and are easily going to be popular sellers at the deadline, so there is a path to several players leaving the team by the time August rolls around.