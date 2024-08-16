ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Washington Nationals are on the road to take on the Philadelphia Phillies Friday night. Check out our MLB odds series as we hand out a Nationals-Phillies prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Nationals-Phillies Projected Starters

Patrick Corbin vs. Aaron Nola

Patrick Corbin (2-12) with a 5.98 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 131 innings pitched, 97K/43BB, .308 oBA

Last Start: vs. Los Angeles Angels: No Decision, 4 innings, 8 hits, 4 runs, 3 walks, 2 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 12 starts, 6.68 ERA, 1.72 WHIP, 63.1 innings pitched, 44K/17BB, .350 oBA

Aaron Nola (11-6) with a 3.60 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 147.1 innings pitched, 138k/37BB, .237 oBA

Last Start: at Arizona Diamondbacks: Loss, 5 innings, 9 hits, 4 runs, 3 earned, 3 walks, 4 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 12 starts, 3.41 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 74 innings pitched, 74K/18BB, .214 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Nationals-Phillies Odds

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (+115)

Moneyline: +225

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (-140)

Moneyline: -275

Over: 9 (-118)

Under: 9 (-104)

How to Watch Nationals vs. Phillies

Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PM PT

TV: MASN, NBC Sports Philadelphia

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Nationals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Nationals have been dominated by Aaron Nola this season, but there is one thing they have done well. That is take their walks. In Nola's 12.2 innings pitched against the Nationals, Washington has taken seven walks. Being patient at the plate is important when facing a pitcher like Aaron Nola. If the Nationals can take their walks in this game, they will have a chance to win.

The Nationals need to take advantage of Nola and his recent struggles. In his two starts in August, Nola has allowed 17 hits through 11 innings pitched, and he has given up seven earned runs. Nola has struggled keeping opposing hitters off balance this month. The Nationals have a chance to rack up the hits, and they are over .500 when they record at least six hits in a game this year. If they can do that, the Nationals will win.

Why The Phillies Will Cover The Spread/Win

Patrick Corbin is one of the most hittable pitchers in the MLB. This is especially true when he is pitching on the road. Corbin allows hitters to hit well over .300 against him on the road, and he has allowed an OPS over .800 in total. The Phillies put up four runs on nine hits in their first matchup with Corbin and handed him the loss. Another game like that will guarantee a win for the Phillies.

Aaron Nola is not having the best season of his career, but his numbers are still good. Nola has made two starts against the Nationals, and he has shut them down both times. He is 2-0 in those games, with 12.2 innings pitched, 9 strikeouts, and just four hits allowed. He has allowed just two earned runs, as well. Pair his success against the Nationals with his success at home, and it will be very easy for the Phillies to win this game.

Final Nationals-Phillies Prediction & Pick

It is very hard to put money on Patrick Corbin this season. He is not a great pitcher right now, and the Phillies will be able to take advantage of that, especially with their solid offense. Yes, Nola has really struggled to limit the hits this month, but I think that changes in this game. I will take the Phillies to cover the spread Friday night.

Final Nationals-Phillies Prediction & Pick: Phillies -1.5 (-140)