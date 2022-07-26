There is not a more salivating player ahead for general managers across the MLB ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline than Washington Nationals star Juan Soto. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Soto is a generational talent because most signs from his still-young tenure in the big leagues point to a first-ballot Hall of Fame career. That is also why baseball fans are on the edge of their seats, waiting for how the Juan Soto sage would unfold and which team will the Nationals move him by August 3 — if at all Washington decides to pull the trigger.

Of course, a talent like Soto will demand from interested parties a massive ask from the Nationals. But according to Jeff Passan of ESPN, MLB team executives are not on the same page about how they think Washington would deal with Soto heading to the trade deadline, particularly because of the uncertainty of the team’s ownership.

Multiple executives involved in Soto trade discussions said they are unsure. One believes Soto is moving regardless because of the team’s ownership status. The Nationals currently are up for sale, and the notion that new ownership’s first move would be to trade a future Hall of Famer in his early prime, the executive said, is problematic. Dealing Soto now, he said, would offer the new owner a clean slate.

What’s clear is that Juan Soto is a player every team in the MLB would love to have on the roster. Still just 23 years old and with two more years of team control, Soto is just too tantalizing of a baseball talent for general managers to not at least dream of acquiring.