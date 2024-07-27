We're back to bring you our daily MLB betting predictions and picks as we turn our attention toward this next matchup in the National League. The Washington Nationals will visit the St. Louis Cardinals for the continuation of their current series. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Nationals-Cardinals prediction and pick.

Nationals-Cardinals Projected Starters

Jake Irvin (RHP) vs. Kyle Gibson (RHP)

Jake Irvin (7-8) with a 3.44 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 106 K, 123.0 IP

Last Start: 7/21 vs. CIN (W) – 7.0 IP, 2 ER, 7 K

2024 Road Splits: (5-3) with a 3.48 ERA, .217 OBA, 67 K, 75.0 IP

Kyle Gibson (7-3) with a 3.99 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 102 K, 108.1 IP

Last Start: 7/20 @ ATL (L) – 6.2 IP, 1 ER, 6 K

2024 Home Splits: (2-2) with a 5.06 ERA, .298 OBA, 38 K, 48.0 IP

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Nationals-Cardinals Odds

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-172)

Moneyline: +124

St. Louis Cardinals: -1.5 (+142)

Moneyline: -146

Over: 8.5 (-102)

Under: 8.5 (-120)

How to Watch Nationals vs. Cardinals

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET/ 4:15 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports, MASN, MLB.TV

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Nationals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Washington Nationals are currently fourth in the NL East standings and they're a wide 17.5 games back of the lead. Their season hasn't had too many bright spots and they're coming into this series following a no-hitter thrown against them by Dylan Cease of the Padres. It could be a low point for their bats, but this fresh series against the Cardinals will offer an opportunity to bounce back and get a win back on their record.

Jake Irvin will get the nod in this game as he's been very solid pitching on the road with a winning record. His road ERA is right around his total average on the season and his squad has managed wins in three of his last five starts. He had a great performance his last time out against the Reds, allowing their only two runs and pitching seven full innings of action. He's not the flashiest pitcher and his split are keeping him modest, but these road spots are where he's most comfortable and he'll give the Nationals a great chance to capitalize on a much-needed win here.

Why The Cardinals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The St. Louis Cardinals are currently second in the NL Central and they trail the leading Milwaukee Brewers by six games. They've split their last 10 games at 5-5 heading into this series and they'll need to make up some ground during this tight central race. It's been extremely competitive in their division, but the Cardinals have separated themselves as the biggest threat to the Brewers. They'll see Milwaukee twice more before the season wraps up, but they have an advantageous series against the Cubs and Reds that they'll need to secure in order to have a chance.

Kyle Gibson will make an appearance in this game and the Cardinals have won three of his last five starts. He's been great with his strikeouts this season and he's great at getting out of tight on-base situations, but he's earned at least three runs in most of his recent starts and he'd like to bring his numbers down in this one. Posting a 5-1 record on the road, Gibson isn't nearly as effective in their home ballpark and will need to find his control early in this one. He's been averaging his starts to dip into the fifth inning, so expect the Cardinals bullpen to get some work in trying to close this game out.

Final Nationals-Cardinals Prediction & Pick

This will be Game 2 of the Nationals and Cardinals current series and both teams will be eager to pick up some wins following their recent strings of bad luck. The Cardinals have been slightly more consistent over the last 10 games, but they're at a slight pitching disadvantage during this matchup. While both pitchers have been capable this season, Jake Irvin has been solid in his road starts and Kyle Gibson hasn't been nearly as good at Busch Stadium.

Still, the Cardinals will have a stern advantage from the plate behind players like Alec Burleson and Nolan Gorman. With Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt also playing at a high level, the Cardinals certainly have what it takes to compete in the NL Central and make it a tighter divisional race for the Brewers.

However, for this game, we'll side with the underdog Washington Nationals to pick up the win here. While they suffer a losing 24-29 record on the road, they're confident in Jake Irvin during this start and expect him to make a deep run into this game. Let's take a chance on the Nats to win this game.

Final Nationals-Cardinals Prediction & Pick: Washington Nationals ML (+124)