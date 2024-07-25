In 2023, the Baltimore Orioles acquired starting pitcher Jack Flaherty from the St. Louis Cardinals before the MLB trade deadline. Flaherty's 6.75 ERA across nine games pitched in Baltimore tells you everything you need to know about his performance with the Orioles. Nevertheless, the Orioles are reportedly open to a reunion with the starting pitcher, per Patrick Mooney, Will Sammon, Katie Woo and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

A source reportedly said the O's are open to idea of acquiring Flaherty once again. Flaherty is currently pitching for the Detroit Tigers, where he has found success in 2024. He's pitched to a stellar 3.13 ERA across 17 starts. The Tigers are 50-53 which has led many to believe that Detroit will move Flaherty before the trade deadline.

Flaherty has already been linked to multiple teams. He has pitched at the MLB level since 2017 and has found a respectable amount of success when healthy. Injuries have been problematic at times for the right-handed hurler, but his '24 success is encouraging.

Orioles need starting pitching

Baltimore leads the American League East with a 60-41 record. Corbin Burnes has led the rotation, while Grayson Rodriguez has flashed signs of potential. Albert Suarez has started and pitched in relief, and he's performed well for the most part. The Orioles' rotation has question marks aside from those three pitchers, though.

Tarik Skubal, Flaherty's teammate, has also been mentioned as a trade candidate for the O's. Skubal is an American League Cy Young candidate and it would require no shortage of prospect capital to acquire him. Baltimore has enough top-tier prospects to get a deal done, but it remains to be seen if they are willing to surrender multiple top prospects in a Skubal trade.

Acquiring Flaherty would not require the O's to trade their best prospects. The Tigers would still want a respectable return, of course, but Skubal's trade value is among the best in baseball.

It will be intriguing to see if a Flaherty-Orioles reunion comes to fruition.