It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Nationals-Diamondbacks prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Nationals Diamondbacks.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are recapturing the magic feel of their Cinderella 2023 season. One year later, the “Answer-Backs” are at it again. The Diamondbacks were a very resilient team last season. They got kicked in the teeth plenty of times but were continuously able to get off the mat and rally within games, but also deal with debilitating two-week stretches of play in which they were horrible and find the reset button to then reel off several wins and get back in the playoff hunt. It was enough to make the playoffs and then catch fire and make the World Series.

We're seeing that same resilience from Torey Lovullo's ballclub.

Down 6-0 to the Washington Nationals on Monday night in Phoenix, the D-Backs looked finished. They were still down 8-4 going into the bottom of the ninth and were almost certain to lose. However, this team never quits. Ketel Marte, who is absolutely smoking the baseball, hit a two-run home run to bring the score to 8-7. Then another batter reached base. Lovullo then had Corbin Carroll — who originally got the night off — come off the bench to pinch hit. Guess what? He ripped a line-drive home run over the wall in right field to give Arizona a wild 9-8 comeback win. The result keeps Arizona right on the heels of the Atlanta Braves, New York Mets, and San Diego Padres in a tightly-bunched National League wild card chase. Arizona is one game behind the Braves, half a game behind the Mets and Padres. This team is right there and can taste the postseason.

Nationals-Diamondbacks Projected Starters

Patrick Corbin vs. Ryne Nelson

Patrick Corbin (2-10) has a 5.26 ERA. Corbin has once again endured a difficult season. Sometimes, he gets crushed, but many times he doesn't get run support. Either way, the 2-10 record and the fat ERA are signs of his limitations. That said, Corbin has given Washington length. He will eat innings and reduce exposure to the bullpen. He went seven solid innings in his last game, only for his opponent, Dylan Cease of the Padres, to throw a no-hitter. That game summed up Corbin's past few seasons with the Nats.

Last Start: Thursday, July 25 versus the San Diego Padres: 7 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 0 HR, 3 BB, 7 K

2024 Road Splits: 11 starts, 60 1/3 IP, 79 H, 40 R, 7 HR, 17 BB, 41 K

Ryne Nelson (7-6) has a 4.85 ERA. Nelson started the season poorly but has steadily gotten better. He has had a strong month of July. He is in good form, and he gives Arizona fans reason to think the Diamondbacks can make the playoffs even though ace Zac Gallen has had an injury-disrupted season and Merrill Kelly has missed nearly the entire campaign with an injury of his own. Nelson is a key reason Arizona is in the playoff hunt.

Last Start: Wednesday, July 24 versus the Kansas City Royals: 6 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 0 HR, 2 BB, 2 K

2024 Home Splits: 8 starts, 42 IP, 58 H, 30 R, 2 HR, 8 BB, 30 K

Here are the Nationals-Diamondbacks MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Nationals-Diamondbacks Odds

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-132)

Moneyline: +150

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (+110)

Moneyline: -178

Over: 9 (-122)

Under: 9 (+100)

How to Watch Nationals vs Diamondbacks

Time: 9:40 ET/6:40 PT

TV: MASN (Nationals) / MLB (Diamondbacks) / MLB Network, ESPN Plus

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Nationals Will Cover The Spread/Win

Patrick Corbin pitched really well his last time out. If he can match that performance here, the Nationals should cover the spread.

Why The Diamondbacks Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Diamondbacks are flying after their amazing Monday rally. Ryne Nelson is pitching well for them. They should hit Patrick Corbin hard. It all adds up to an Arizona cover.

Final Nationals-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

The Diamondbacks have hot bats. Washington traded Lane Thomas to the Cleveland Guardians. Patrick Corbin is not a good pitcher. Take the D-Backs.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Nationals-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Diamondbacks -1.5