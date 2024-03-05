We have the NBA 2K24 2KTV Episode 26 Answers to help players earn some much needed VC. For newcomers, 2KTV is a weekly in-game program featuring Alexis Morgan and Chris Manning. Overall, the show features a wide variety of content from athlete interviews, content creator builds, and much more. However, we know most people watch the show to answer the questions and receive some Virtual Currency.
NBA 2K24 2KTV Episode 26 Answers
- Which Affiliation has more season wins in NBA 2K24?
- Answer: Both Are Tied
- How many fans are watching in the NBA 2K24 MyTeam Coliseum?
- Answer: 60,000
- In NBA MyEras, what year does the Jordan Era begin?
- Answer: 1991
- Who is Chris’ shooting guard?
- Answer: DeMar DeRozan
- How many points did Chris beat Danny in the last episode?
- Answer: 4
- Who is waiting to play the winner of this matchup?
- Answer: Rodney
- Which team does Rodney manage?
- Answer: Knicks
- How many episodes of 2KTV have aired?
- Answer: 399
Overall, that includes all answers for NBA 2K24 2KTV Episode 26. To answer a question, just press the corresponding button for the answer you want to select. Take your time when answering questions, and refrain from skipping ahead to avoid missing others. Once finished, you should earn a solid amount of VC if you watch episodes every week.
Overall, new episodes 2KTV usually release every Friday, with a few exceptions. Usually, the developers throw in a few freebies, though this episode seems to be an exception. Nevertheless, most episodes have a free answer here or there so you earn something. And that includes everything you need to know about the NBA 2K24 2KTV Episode 26 Answers. We hope this guide helped you answer the questions correctly and earn some VC.
In other news, NBA 2K24 Season 5 is still underway, with new events for MyTEAM, and more content and collaborations. Overall, the latest season comes with your expected rewards for MyTEAM and MyCareer modes. Make sure to earn all the rewards before the season ends!
Lastly, make sure to check out the latest NBA 2K24 locker codes to redeem.
