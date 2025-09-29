DALLAS — The primary focus at Dallas Mavericks' Media Day was, well, the Mavs. However, players answered questions about other topics as well. Klay Thompson's brother, Trayce, is a professional baseball player who used to be teammates with Los Angeles Dodgers star Clayton Kershaw. Kershaw recently announced his retirement, something that caught Klay's attention.

Kershaw — who is from Dallas — attended a Mavs game last year. Thompson had nothing but good things to say about his brother's former teammate after that game, something that did not change on Monday when he discussed Kershaw's retirement.

I asked Klay Thompson about Clayton Kershaw’s retirement. Kershaw — who is from Dallas — previously played with Klay’s brother, Trayce, in LA with the Dodgers. Thompson says he respects Kershaw both as a player and a human, speaking glowingly about the man Kershaw is. Adds… pic.twitter.com/Dd1m4mliel — Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) September 29, 2025

“One of the greatest baseball players of all-time,” Thompson said of Kershaw. “One of the best pitchers of all-time. I won't even remember Clayton for his incredible athletic achievements. He was such a great role model, such an amazing human being, a family man. He was a great teammate to my little brother. I'll never forget that, how much he meant to the Thompson family.

Article Continues Below

“And it's so cool seeing him in Dallas, it's nice having a friend in the city before I even got here… First-ballot Hall of Famer. So much respect for what he's done for the game of baseball.”

Trayce Thomson is currently in the Boston Red Sox's organization. Meanwhile, Klay Thompson — a future NBA Hall of Famer — is about to begin his second season with the Mavericks. Clayton Kershaw is entering the final postseason of his career, as the Dodgers star announced his plans to retire just weeks before the conclusion of the regular season.

Kershaw is known as both a superstar pitcher and a great teammate. Many people who personally know Kershaw also say he's a tremendous person off the field — something Klay certainly confirmed with his comments.

The southpaw would love to end his big league career with a World Series championship. It is worth mentioning that Kershaw is not on the Dodgers' NL Wild Card Series roster. He will return if the Dodgers advance, however.