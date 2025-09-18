Someone call the fire station because former NBA guard Patrick Beverley suffered a deep burn courtesy of Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young.

In a recent episode of his podcast, Beverley criticized players for their supposed lack of effort in All-Star Games. Young reacted to the remark by telling Beverley to “relax” since he's never been to the midseason showcase.

Not one to back down, Beverley took shots at the Hawks guard.

“I don’t think he’s won enough to even speak to me. He’s been to the playoffs three times. I’ve been to the playoffs nine,” said the outspoken journeyman, while also questioning Young's leadership.

In response, the 26-year-old Young used his own podcast to further castigate the 37-year-old Beverley.

“You're right, you have six more playoff appearances than me. Let's bring up some more facts. You've been to one conference finals, I've been to one conference finals. What year was that for you? Just another fact, year nine. The year I made it? Three,” said the four-time All-Star.

“You talk about (being) a winner? What have you won? Tell me, what have you won? And don't respond with that sympathy, ‘I won in life, I won in basketball.' Because you didn't, man.”

Young wasn't done, suggesting that Beverley's resume is nowhere near his.

“You made it to the NBA. There's very few people that can say that. But at the same time, bro, there are levels to this s***,” added Young, who averaged 24.2 points and a league-best 11.6 assists last season.

“You were 24 in your first year in the NBA.”

To drive home his point, the Hawks playmaker also mocked Beverley's infamous celebration with the Minnesota Timberwolves when they beat the Los Angeles Clippers in the Play-In Tournament in 2022.

“We don't even gonna talk about how we celebrate play-in wins. I won play-in games on the road and I'm ready to get to the playoffs. You win play-in games at home and stand on the scorers' table acting like it’s a championship,” said Young.

