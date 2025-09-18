The rest of the world is closing the gap in terms of talent, especially for European players. In fact, this year's EuroBasket saw plenty of NBA players representing their respective national teams. However, given the competitive nature of the tournament, only a handful will ever get to call themselves a gold medalist, let alone an MVP. Here is a look at the 14 NBA players who've won EuroBasket MVP.

Check out the gallery.

Dennis Schroder wasn't exactly happy about switching teams multiple times in the NBA. However, he has been the cornerstone for the German national team. Not only did he lead his country to a gold-medal finish at the FIBA World Cup with him as MVP, but Schroder followed it up with a top finish at this year's EuroBasket, claiming EuroBasket MVP honors. He's the 14th NBA player to claim the award.

Willy Hernangomez only carved out seven years in the NBA. However, one half of the Hernangomez brothers is a vital cog in Spain's current era. The former NBA All-Rookie First Team selection played an instrumental role at EuroBasket 2022, to clinch both the gold and MVP award for his country.

Slovenia had a remarkable run at the 2017 EuroBasket as they were spearheaded by former NBA Most Improved Player Goran Dragic and current Lakers superstar Luka Doncic. Dragic was still the centerpiece for a rising Slovenia, averaging 22.6 points in the tournament to lead his country to a gold-medal finish and the MVP.

While Pau Gasol won two NBA championships as the second option to Kobe Bryant with the Los Angeles Lakers, Gasol anchored Spain's golden era. With the elder Gasol at the helm, Spain captured three EuroBasket gold medals, two silver medals, and a pair of bronze medals. Gasol is tied for the most EuroBasket MVPs in history.

Tony Parker

The San Antonio Spurs certainly regard Tony Parker highly. After all, he helped the Spurs win four NBA championships with him as the Finals MVP in 2007. While his NBA career was a success, Parker was also the face of the French national team. In fact, he took Les Bleus to the promised land in EuroBasket 2013 to be crowned as the tournament MVP.

Juan Carlos Navarro

While Gasol was the face of Spain during their golden era, it was Juan Carlos Navarro who stepped up at EuroBasket 2011. The former Memphis Grizzlies guard averaged 18.7 points per outing in the tournament, none bigger than his 27-point explosion in the final to steal the MVP honors of the tournament.

Andrei Kirilenko

Russia only became champions of EuroBasket once. And it was no other than three-time NBA All-Defensive Team player Andrei Kirilenko who took them there. Widely known as AK-47, Kirilenko averaged 18.0 points and 8.6 rebounds per game in the tournament. He also led his team with 17 points in the narrow 60-59 win over Spain in the gold-medal game to clinch MVP honors.

Dirk Nowitzki

Regarded by many as arguably the best player out of Europe, Dirk Nowitzki carved out a successful NBA career, having won an NBA championship and Finals MVP in 2011. But long before his NBA success, Nowitzki already played hero for Germany. He averaged 25.1 points and 11.0 rebounds per outing to lead his country to the EuroBasket title in 2005.

Article Continues Below

Sarunas Jasikevicius

Sarunas Jasikevicius had a forgettable NBA career. However, the former Golden State Warriors guard is an important figure in Lithuanian basketball. His biggest accomplishment for the country was leading them to a gold-medal finish at the 2003 EuroBasket in Sweden. Jasikevicius put up 14.0 points and 8.2 assists per game to win MVP.

Sarunas Marciulionis

Although Lithuania loss to Yugoslavia at the 1995 EuroBasket Final to settle for silver, Sarunas Marciulionis was still stellar enough to come away with the EuroBasket MVP Award. The seven-year NBA veteran, who had stopovers with the Golden State Warriors, Seattle Supersonics, Sacramento Kings, and Denver Nuggets, averaged 22.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game at the tournament.

Chris Welp

Chris Welp had a relatively short NBA career, staying in the league for three years by suiting up for the Philadelphia 76ers, San Antonio Spurs, and Golden State Warriors. Thanks to a knee injury, Welp's NBA tenure was cut short. However, the 7-foot center did play a major role in Germany's EuroBasket gold-medal conquest in 1993. It's worth noting that the Germans came away happy in their home court as Welp averaged 11.3 points per game.

Toni Kukoc

NBA fans know that Toni Kukoc is one of the pioneers of international players in the league. After all, Kukoc won three NBA titles with the Michael Jordan-led Bulls. In the process, he became the first European to win the NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award. Kukoc is also an iconic figure in the EuroBasket scene, having won two gold medals and a bronze for Yugoslavia. The three-time NBA champion was also the EuroBasket MVP in 1991.

Drazen Petrovic

Drazen Petrovic was supposed to be someone special in the NBA if it weren't for his passing. But just before stepping foot on an NBA court, Petrovic was ready to make waves. In fact, the All-NBA Third Team selection had just carried Yugoslavia to a gold-medal finish at the 1989 EuroBasket. At the tournament, Petrovic tallied 29.8 points per game, which was ranked second among all scorers.

Arvydas Sabonis

Arvydas Sabonis was one of the biggest what-ifs in NBA history with many basketball fans wondering what could've been had he stepped foot in the NBA earlier. Nonetheless, the former Portland Trail Blazers center was a phenom in the European scene, especially having led Soviet Union to a gold-medal finish at the 1985 EuroBasket. He was also crowned the MVP of the tournament after putting up 20.8 points per game.