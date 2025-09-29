Just to be clear, Coby White will suit up for the Chicago Bulls. Contrary to reports that White will possibly be traded to the Houston Rockets. Nevertheless, White, 25, will not be hitting the floor for preseason due to a calf strain he sustained in August, per Toran Flores of The Sporting News.

As a result, the Bulls will limit his abilities in training camp and the preseason. Nevertheless, during Media Day on Monday, the Bulls have a plan in motion to have White return at the conclusion of the preseason, according to K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Sports Network.

Bulls' VP of Basketball Operations Artūras Karnišovas said that White should return. “Hopefully, we can see him by the end of preseason.” Meanwhile, Chicago will begin their preseason schedule on Oct. 7 against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Then, they will wrap up preseason on Oct. 16 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

On Oct. 22, the Bulls will begin their season at home against the Detroit Pistons. For White, his recent injury scare comes at a time when he is in a unique situation about his future with the organization. After declining an extension with the organization, he is set to become an unrestricted free agent at season's end.

According to reports, he is seeking an annual salary of $30 million. This comes a few weeks after White was reportedly asking for more from the Bulls following Josh Giddey's signing of a four-year, $100 million deal.

Article Continues Below

Coby White grew up in Chicago .

From the time he was drafted in 2019, White made Chicago his stomping ground. Since then, White has become one of the most consistent players on the Bulls. Along the way, he became a fan favorite and was destined to be the face of the franchise.

At this point, White has a career average of 15.2 points, 3.8 assists, and 3.6 rebounds per game. Last season, he achieved a career high of 20.4 points per game, while also averaging 4.5 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game. Altogether, Chicago finished the year with a record of 39-43.

In 2022, White and Chicago made it to the postseason. Ultimately, they lost in the first round to the Milwaukee Bucks in five games. Through it all, White was old reliable, giving the city his all.